Diamond Wedding

EDWARD MELILLO and VICTORIA ZAMMIT

The marriage between EDWARD and VICTORIA took place 60 years ago, on February 21, 1965, at the Archbishop’s Palace, Valletta. The ceremony was officiated by His Grace, Archbishop Mgr Michael Gonzi. Congratulations and best wishes on your 60th wedding anniversary from your children David and Maria, Edward and Celia and Angela and Oliver and much-loved grandchildren Gabriel, Matthew, Michaela, Eliza and Thomas. Wishing you continued blessings and happiness.

Obituaries

FALZON. On February 21, ALFRED, aged 86, husband of Dorothy, née Marsh, passed away peacefully at home. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Christine, wife of Mark Baluci, Lucienne, wife of Eugenio Seychell, his granddaughter Erika, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, February 24, at 10am at the Santwarju tal-Madonna ta’ Pompei parish church, Marsaxlokk, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On February 21, FRANCIS (Chez Francis), of St Paul’s Bay, residing in Mellieħa, passed away peacefully at the age of 79, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Philip Maurice, his daughter Rachel and her husband Bernard, his grandchildren Nicholas, Leila Ann, Hugh, Luca and Oliver, his brother Ninu and his wife Rena, his nieces Alison and Elaine, his brothers and sisters-in-law Marlene, Mario, Emidio, Monica, Lycia, Edwin, Leonard and Isabella, their respective spouses and their children, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, at 7.15am for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On February 21, MARY, née Paris, widow of Frank, aged 96, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Talia, Renato and his wife Caroline, and Ettore and his wife Mariella, her son-in-law, Oliver O’Sullivan, widower of Lina, her precious grandchildren Siobhan, Laura, Andrea, Daniela, Ruairi, Malcolm, Nicola, Lorcan, Donal, Ben and Stephen, their respective spouses and partners, her devoted carer Delia, her beloved great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, February 24, for St Gregory’s parish church where mass to celebrate her life will be said at 8.45am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT’ANGELO. On February 20, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, STEPHEN (Steno), aged 96, from Attard, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Victoria and her husband Dr Mario Farrugia, Silvana, his beloved grandchildren Mark and his partner Rebekah, and Nigel and his partner Stephanie, his in-laws Frank Schembri and Mary Bugeja and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home on Tuesday, February 25 at 8.30am, for the parish church of Attard, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Klarissi Malta. The family would like to thank the staff and administration of St Catherine’s home, and especially Sr Maggie, for their constant care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of TONINU who was found dead at Għallis Tower 70 years ago. Never forgotten by his daughter Vivienne Gambin, relatives, and friends.

BRINCAT. Treasured memories of our dearest aunty LINA on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her family.

CASSAR TRIGONA – MARIA ODETTE, a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-gran, today being the second anniversary of her calling to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her life a beautiful memory, her absence a silent grief. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FERRANTE DARBOIS – HENRI. In loving memory of our dear father. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

MARICH – ALFRED. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the 33rd anniversary of his death. So sadly missed by his daughters Doreen, Caroline and Louise, his sons-in-law and beloved grandchildren. Sadly missed and forever close to our hearts.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dear REGGIE on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, his wife Veronica, his children Robert, Patrick, Shirlee and Sheila and their families. May he rest in peace with his beloved daughter Susan who joined him in eternity.

OLIVIERI – JOE. Fondly remembered by his dear wife Marie-Louise, his children Josette and her husband Steve Naudi, Brigid and her husband Patrick White, Elizabeth, widow of his son Louis Olivieri, and grandchildren.

PALMIER. In loving memory of PAULINE. Remembering our beloved mum, especially today.

On this day again mum

The pain cuts like a knife

A gift we’d love to give you

Would be the gift of life.

Sleep well and in peace dearest mum, Dorothy, Sam, Martin, Jenny, Clare, James and families.

PARNIS. In ever loving memory of ELIZABETH, on the first anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

PSAILA – JOSEPH M., HELEN, née Spiteri Paris, and HERBERT. Remembering our devoted parents and loving brother. Marlene Schranz, Marthese Flynn, Margaret Rose, Eric and Edward, and their respective families. Eternal rest give unto them O Lord.

In loving memory of a beloved father VINCENT SULTANA (11.1.1935 - 19.2.2017) being the eighth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten and always in my prayers. Your daughter Nathalie. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of GODWIN CAUCHI on the 10th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Lina, his children Erika and Stephen Gauci, Christian, Raphael and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 12.15pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of PAUL CALVAGNA on the 25th anniversary of his demise on Wednesday, February 26. Deeply missed by his daughter Claire, grandson Matthew and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of RONNIE GALEA on the 12th anniversary of his death on February 18. A most loving, dear husband to Maria, née Cremona, a devoted father to Karl and Marisa, and Pierre, a doting and much loved nannu to Paulette, Emma Marie and Elisa. You left us beautiful memories; Your love for us lives on in our hearts; Although we smile and seem carefree; Our broken heart will never heal. Loving you, remembering you and missing you more every day. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, February 23 at 10.30am at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta.

To Thank

The family of Mgr VICTOR GRECH sincerely thanks Caritas Malta, the Government of Malta, in particular Mr Aaron Zahra, and all those who offered their support in organising his funeral. Thanks also to the Tal-Ibraġ parish Church Community for the warm send-off they gave to our beloved uncle. We also thank all those who offered their condolences, sent flowers, presented donations to Caritas, and attended or followed the funeral service on the various media.

