Obituaries

GALEA. On February 23, ANTHONY, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Joseph and his partner Sylvana, David and his wife Anabel, Gordon and his wife Rachel Ann, his grandchildren, Antonio, Francesco, Daniel, Kristina Laura, Benjamin, Alexia, Michael and Jack, his sister Edmea, widow of Tony, his brothers Joe and his wife Tessie, Victor and his wife Mary, Mary, widow of his brother Edward, Josephine, widow of his brother Lino, his in-laws, his carer Roy Lester, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, February 27, at 7.45am for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARMEN AZZOPARDI (21.2.24). She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Nicholas, her daughter Rita and her partner Peter, her son Ivan and his wife Jenny, her siblings, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of TONINU who was found dead at Għallis Tower 69 years ago. Never forgotten by his daughter Vivienne, relatives and friends.

BORG OLIVIER. In loving memory of ALEXANDRA, née Mattei, on the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers and sadly missed by her sons Alexander and his wife Kathleen, Jean-Claude, and her grandchildren George, Karina and Stefano. May she rest in peace.

BUSUTTIL – MAY. In loving memory of a special and most beloved mother and grandmother, today, the 18th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Dearly missed by her children Maryann, Joanna, Paul, Roberta, Clare and Joseph, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at noon at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq church.

CARABEZ – RITA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASTLES – JOSEPH. In loving memory of our dear father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GREGORY – MARGARET, née Darmenia. Treasured memories of a dear sister on the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered by all her family in Malta and UK. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of our dear REGGIE, on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, his wife Veronica, his children Robert, Patrick, Shirlee and Sheila and their families. May he rest in peace together with his beloved daughter Susan who joined him in eternity.

PALMIER – PAULINE. On the 21st anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by Edwidge, Charles and family.

ROBERTSON – WILLIAM, 1997. Too many years without you but you are forever in our hearts. Rest in peace. Cikki and Paula.

VELLA – Mro JOSEPH VELLA. On the sixth anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered and forever cherished by the Laudate Pueri Choir of St George’s Basilica, for whom he wrote his greatest choral works and with whom he performed in Malta and beyond. We pledge to honour his legacy and his name, and to make the world more beautiful with his music. Ars longa, vita brevis.

‘His fate and fame shall be

An echo and a light unto eternity.’ (Shelley)

In loving memory of LAWRENCE MONTEBELLO on the third anniversary of his demise. So very loved and greatly missed by Maria, Mark, Eliza and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of PAUL CALVAGNA on the 24th anniversary of his demise tomorrow the 26th of February. Deeply missed by his daughter Claire, grandson Matthew and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PAULINE PALMIER - Always so close to our hearts. The depths of sorrow we cannot tell, of the loss of one we loved so well, And while she sleeps a peaceful sleep, Her memory we shall always keep. God bless you, dearest mum. Dorothy, Sam, and families.

In loving memory of EMANUEL ELLUL on the 20th anniversary of his demise, February 28, 2004. Never forgotten by his four children David and his wife Marie Louise, Dennis, Lourdes and her husband Lino, Esther and her husband Horace, his seven grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

