Obituary

ZAMMIT. On February 24, ALBERT, aged 68, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Albert will be forever loved and cherished by his wife Maria, née Debono, his children Stefan and his wife Natasha, Adrian and his wife Pippa and Julien and Eimute. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren Matthias, Kristina, Rachel, Sophie and Nina, his brother, sisters and in-laws, all his nephews and nieces, family and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, February 27, at 8.15am. Mass praesente cadavere will take place at 9am at Santa Maria’s church, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

BORG BELLANTI – NOELLE. Treasured memories on the seventh anniversary of her passing. Fondly remembered by all her family.

CACHIA FEARNE – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a devoted father and grandfather on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his son John, daughter-in-law Rebecca and his only grandson Matthew. Today’s 6.30pm mass at Tal-Ibraġ church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUOMO. In loving memory of JOHN on the second anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his loving family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In memory of our beloved mother LENA who passed away to eternal life two years ago. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maria and Robert, Elizabeth and John, Gilbert and Grace, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA – ROMEO. In loving memory of a dear father on the 54th anniversary of his demise. His children Joe and his wife Carmen, Vincent and his wife Maria.

HERRERA – ROSE. In loving memory of our mother. Your memory is a treasure we hold in our hearts.

PACE. In loving memory of DORIS on the 30th anniversary of her death. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

PACE – VIOLET. In loving memory of a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who departed this life 22 years ago today. Remembered with much love and forever missed by her children Mona, Rosanne, Gloria and Massie, her in-laws Stephanie Pace and Norman Grima, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

PSAILA – JOSEPH, HELEN and HERBERT. Dedicated parents and a most loving brother remembered by Marlene Schranz, Marthese Flynn, Margaret-Rose, Eric, Edward and Paula, widow of Herbert, and their families. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord.

RAUSI – JOVIN. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his wife Rosalind, his children Nigel, Teresa and Vicky and their families, his sister-in-law Anne Grech, family and friends. May he rest in peace.

SANT – MARY, née Portanier. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear mother on the 32nd anniversary of her demise. May she rest in the embrace of the Lord. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, in-laws and her beloved grandchildren.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.