Obituary

MANGION. On February 25, SALVINA, née Cini, of Attard, widow of Frank, aged 89, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marisa and Joseph, Doreen and Michael, Susanne and Alexander, Kevin and partner and Evan and partner, her seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, siblings, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, February 28, at 2.45pm for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Attard cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BALZAN – VICTOR P. In loving memory of our dear father on the 28th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Pierre, Mario, Yvette, Jacques and Brigitte and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

De GAETANO. In loving memory of our dearest mother ROSE MARIE, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her children Joanna and her husband Alfred, Roger and his wife Gillian, Edward and Daniela. She is also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DISTEFANO. In loving memory of our dear mother ROSE on the fifth anniversary of her death. Sadly missed and always loved. Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families.

GAUCI. In loving memory of ADRIAN on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Claudine.

MARICH. Remembering with much love our uncle, JOSEPH, today the 18th anniversary of his death. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. His nieces and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – J.M., Miki. It’s already been 20 years yet our memory of him is still so vivid. He is missed by us all. Annamaria and Edward Briffa, Lucia and Jeremy Hunt, his grandchildren Martina and Michael Pace, Hauke Eggert, Emma and Daniel Calascione, William Parnis England, John Parnis England and Simon Briffa. The great-grandchildren he never got to meet, but who will also get to know him through the anecdotes that coloured his life and ours, Nico and Leila Pace and Jack, Finn and Elba Calascione.

PRECA. Loving and unfading memories of dear FRANCIS on the fifth anniversary of his demise. There is nothing more precious than the moments that we spent with you and for five years these memorable moments have been our companion in your absence. May you rest in peace. Sadly missed by his wife Angela, daughters Amanda and Annabelle and their families, sister, brother and all their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of EMANUEL ELLUL on the 20th anniversary of his demise, February 28, 2004. Never forgotten by his four children David and his wife Marie Louise, Dennis, Lourdes and her husband Lino, Esther and her husband Horace, his seven grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

