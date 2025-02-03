Obituary

FRAGANO. On February 1, at his home in Gozo, GIULIO, aged 88, passed peacefully away in his sleep. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Johanna, his son Luca and Sara, his beloved grandchildren Livia and Riccardo, his sister-in-law Caroline and her husband Philip and their family, his sisters and brother and their families in Rome, and many cousins and friends in Malta and in Rome. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 9am at St Julian’s parish church. Instead of flowers one may wish to make a donation to Dar tal-Providenza. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN. In loving memory of our dear parents GEORGE and VALLY. Always in our prayers. Helen, Margaret and Valerie.

GRECH – ELSIE. In ever loving memory of our dear mother, today the anniversary of her demise. Always loved and never forgotten by her children Rosemary and Tony, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – JOHN. On the 47th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his siblings Anna, Dorothy and Mark.

In loving memory of PAULINE CARDONA, née Castaldi on the 13th anniversary of her death (19.12.1923 – 3.2.2012). Fondly remembered by her children Jeanne D’Arc, Carol and Anton and their spouses, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of GEORGE MICALLEF of Valletta. Dear Dad, today marks the fifth year from your sad passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ivan, Fleur, Robert, Beverley, Seby, Bea, Julian and Kurt. Lord, grant him eternal rest and peace.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.