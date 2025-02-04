OBITUARY

FRAGANO. On February 1, at his home in Gozo, GIULIO, aged 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Johanna, his son Luca and Sara, his beloved grandchildren Livia and Riccardo, his sister-in-law Caroline and her husband Philip and their family, his sisters and brother and their families in Rome, and many cousins and friends in Malta and in Rome.A celebration of his life will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church. Instead of flowers you may wish to make a donation to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ANASTASI. In loving memory of BEPPE on the 15th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Anne, his children Victor and Marceline, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL – CARMELINA. On the 23rd anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BUTLER – ROBERT. A dearly loved father and adored grandfather. May he rest in peace. Helen, Joe and family.

BUTLER – ROBERT. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather. Very sadly missed after 45 years. Saviour and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – LINA. In loving memory of our dear mother on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Please remember her in your prayers. The family.

FARRUGIA. It is with deep love and cherished memories that we remember our beloved MARISA on the second anniversary of her passing away. Two years have passed, but your love, kindness and wisdom continue to guide and inspire us every day and your memory will never fade. Forever loved and missed by her husband Raphael, her son Philip and Fleur, her daughter Elena and Edward, grandchildren Luigi, Lucia and Gianni, her sisters and in-laws, respective families and friends. A Mass in her memory will be said today at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Dear Lord, grant her eternal life.

SAPIANO. Cherished memories of ANDREW on the third anniversary of his demise. Much loved and greatly missed by his wife Melita, his daughter Rachel and close relatives. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STAFRACE – GEMMA. In everlasting memory of a dear wife and mother on the 31st anniversary of her demise. Josie, Alexia and Stefan. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of MARGARET. Three years have passed since you left us, yet your presence remains deeply felt in our hearts and lives. Not a day goes by without thinking of your love, wisdom and the kindness you so effortlessly shared. We remember your warm smile, your strength through life’s challenges, and the joy you brought to those around you. Though you are no longer with us in person, your spirit continues to shine through the cherished memories and values you left behind. Time may move forward, but our love for you remains unchanged. We miss you dearly and hold you close in our hearts ‒ today, tomorrow and always. Forever loved, forever missed. Werner, Veronique, Matthias, Lara Miguel and Alexia.

ZAMMIT LUPI – JOSEPH ZAMMIT LUPI, MD, 4.2.2007. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear papà and nannu Joseph, especially today on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Truly missed but always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Anna, Peter, Claire and Roberta, their spouses Antoinette, Edward and David and his adored grandchildren Maria, Nicholas, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun, Daniel and Timothy. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

