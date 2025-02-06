In Memoriam

BORG – JOSEPH ALBERT. In loving memory of a dearest and much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his children John, George, Mia and Carole, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ESPOSITO. Cherished and unfading memories of our dear mother YVONNE on the eighth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan and Roberta, and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BARBARA SCHEMBRI WISMAYER on the first anniversary of her passing away. It’s been a year since you left us, but not a day goes by without thinking of you. Your love, wisdom, and warmth continue to guide us. We miss you deeply and carry your memory in our hearts always. Your loving children, treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said this evening at the parish of the Immaculate Conception of Mary church, Tal-Ibraġ at 6.30.

