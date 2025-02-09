Obituaries

PORTELLI. On February 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Cospicua, widower of Tessie, aged 89, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his late wife’s nieces Josephine, wife of Alfred Borg, and Marthese, wife of David Zammit, their children Andrew and Mark Anthony, Rebecca, wife of Gabriel Farrugia, Michaela and Hannah, his other nieces and nephews, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, February 12 at 7.15am for the collegiate church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On February 7, Dr GEGE, passed away peacefully at the age of 75. He will be remembered dearly by his children Carla and her partner Gavin, Luca and his wife Louisa, Renata and her husband Edward, and their mother Suzanne, his nine beloved grandchildren Alex, Sasha, Sam, Eva, Lisa, Tom, Joe, Alice and Ella, and his siblings Marisa and her husband John, Vanna, Martin, and Tony and his wife Alison, nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and colleagues. Mass in celebration of Gege’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 11 at 9.30am at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WRIGHT. On February 6, at St Vincent de Paul home, ANGELE, née Cachia, passed away peacefully, aged 91. Lovingly remembered by her sisters, Sr Lucienne Cachia of St Joseph of the Apparition, and Toots Birch; her nephew Carl and her niece Sasha; her stepdaughter Madeleine Nadin and her family, and her relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul home on Wednesday, February 12 for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – MARIA MONICA. Precious and unfading memories of my beloved sister on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Forever loved and missed. Valerie and family.

ARRIGO – ARTHUR. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 32nd anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

ARRIGO – JOSEPH E. In loving memory of a brother and uncle on the 54th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our dearly beloved father JOE on the 44th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, his daughter-in-law Margaret, his sons-in-law, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

BORG. In loving memory of Magistrate GAUD. BORG on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Greatly missed by his wife Carmelina, his daughters Doriette and Lucienne and her husband Chris, relatives and friends.

BRINCAT. In loving memory of HELEN on the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and greatly missed by her husband Anthony, her children Matthew, Daniela and Alessia, their spouses, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of CARMELO on the 27th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Joseph Grech, relatives and friends.

CREMONA-BARBARO OF ST GEORGE – Marchioness BEATRICE. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the 24th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBRINCAT – JOHN. Unfading and much cherished memories of a loving father today being the 38th anniversary of his demise. Long gone but still sorely missed by his children Joyce, Raymond and Antoine. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH – DOROTHY, née Pace. In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt, Dora, who passed away to the Lord four year ago. We miss you so. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRISCTI – MARCO. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid and Edith.

PACE MOORE. In loving memory of ROSE on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her daughter Anna, son-in-law John, grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PICCININO. In loving memory of JOHN on the 21st anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts and prayers. From his wife Carmen, Josianne, James and Bethany and Terence.

LOUIS LOFARO on the fourth anniversary of his demise. We hold you close within our hearts; And there you will remain; To walk and guide us through our lives; Until we meet again. The family.

In loving memory of FRANCINE MANCHÉ on the 10th anniversary of her demise, February 6, 2015. We all miss your kindness, warmth, energy and fun. Anna and Joe, Alex and Shelia, Carol, family and numerous friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PAUL GABARRETTA (8.3.1917 – 20.1.2000), ROSE GABARRETTA (14.3.1920 – 7.2-2016). Treasured memories of our parents on the anniversary of their passing away to a new life. Fondly remembered by their children Cyril, Marika and Anette and their families.

In loving memory of our dear father and grandfather JOHN PICCININO (2.4.1936 - 9.2.2004). Today we remember with love and grace; The warmth of your smile, your kind embrace. Though you’ve left us, you’re never far, In our hearts, you’re our guiding star. The laughter we shared, the tears we’ve shed, All those moments still fill our head. Your wisdom, your strength, your endless care, Are memories we’ll forever wear. From each of us, a silent prayer, That you feel our love, wherever you are there. We miss you, Dad, but we hold you near, In every thought, in every tear. So, on this day, as we remember your name, Know that in our hearts, you'll always remain. From your loving daughters, Therese, Maryrose and Connie and their respective families.

In loving memory of MARLENE AZZOPARDI (23.9.1943 – 9.2.2023) widow of Carmel Azzopardi, on the second anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her daughter Maria, her husband Mark Abela and her beloved grandsons Luke, Benjamin and James, her son Eman and his partner Marija and her son, Noah, her sister and brother-in-law, Sr Josephine Azzopardi, FMM, and Alfred Azzopardi, many relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mum, you are always in our hearts, greatly missed and fondly remembered. Please continue taking care of us till we meet again. We love you so much.

BOV Philately Club meeting

The Bank of Valletta Philately Club is holding a meeting at the Fatima Sanctuary Convent, Guardamangia, on Wednesday, February 12, at 5pm. All stamp collectors are welcome. For more information, call 7931 5509.