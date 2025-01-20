Obituaries

ATTARD. On January 18, Can. CARMELO ATTARD, resident at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, aged 84, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be missed by the Fathers resident at Dar tal-Kleru, the Sisters of Qaddejja tac-Ċenaklu, relatives and friends.Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at Dar tal-Kleru tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21 at 9.30am followed by interment at the Qrendi cemetery in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On January 18, SANDRA, aged 62, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her husband Victor, her daughter Helena and her partner Gordon, her son Michael and his wife Fleur, her mother Pauline, her siblings Paul, Marisa and Mario, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, numerous relatives and friends, and her cat Puss. Funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, at 1.30pm, at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, Naxxar, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TORTELL. On January 16, DORIS, née Nicholl, aged 90, went to meet the Risen Lord after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by all her loved ones. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved caring husband of 66 years Augustus, her sons David and his wife Roberta, Brian and his partner Isabel and her most adored grandchildren Edward, Andrew, Matthew, Shaun and Isabel’s daughter Miah, her sister Frances, her in-laws Peter, Philip, Carmen, Valerie, Josephine and John, her many nephews and nieces, numerous relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, January 20 at 8.15am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadevere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment at the Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at both Golden Care Home and Simblija Care Home for all their care and dedication which they showed throughout her long illness.May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO PARNIS – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Joanna and Paul, George and Silvana, Anthony and Greta and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CLARE. On the 36th anniversary of the sad passing away of our beloved father WILLIAM, as well on the 16th anniversary of the very sad loss of our dear brother ARTHUR. Deeply missed by daughters and sisters Eldred and Joyce and all in-laws. May they rest in peace.

HARRIS. In ever loving memory of HAROLD, a beloved father and grandfather, fondly remembered on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sandy, Fiona, Tatti and George.

KOK – BEN. On the first anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts. Rest in peace. Your friends from the Netherlands, Tiny and Rinus.

MIZZI − THERESE. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts, Edwina, Ivan, Michela and Andrew. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI – JOSEPHINE, née Saliba. In remembrance of our dear sister on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her brothers and sisters, Alphonse, Joe, Lilian, Tessie and Carmen and their respective families.

SPITERI. In loving memory of Josephine, née Saliba, a dear mother and grandmother, today being the second anniversary of her demise. Forever loved, forever missed, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Claire, Marc and Martina, Jake and Ruth, Neil, and Harry.

SULLIVAN – Treasured memories of our beloved KEVIN on the third anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. May he rest in eternal peace. His mother Monica, his brother Trevor and his wife Angela, his sisters Marica and her husband Gerrard, and Elizabeth, along with his niece and nephews Sarah, Thomas and Jeremy.

SULLIVAN – KEVIN. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his death. His daughters Victoria, wife of Andrew, and Fiona, his precious grandchildren Alice and Joseph. May he rest in peace.

Perit TONY MUSCAT (9.11.1946-20.1.2019). In sweet and tender memory of our beloved Tony, a much missed husband to Elspeth and father to Duncan, Keith and Nicole, who filled our lives with endless love, kindness and laughter. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Monday, January 20 at Tal-Ibraġ parish church at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

EMMANUEL ‘BILLY’ FORMOSA. On the 17th anniversary of his meeting with Christ the Redeemer. “Death has left a vacant place; This world can never fill; The happy hours we once enjoyed; How sweet the memory still.” Remembered and dearly missed by Nikolina, Darren Emanuel, Alison and Owen, William and Martina. A memorial Mass will be held today, Monday 20th January at 6pm at Sant’ Andrija Chapel, Mosta. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

