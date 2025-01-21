Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On January 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANN of St Julian’s, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and greatly missed by her husband Romeo, her daughters Fiona, Ruth, Johanna and her husband Martin Ebejer, her beloved grandchildren Claude, Julian and Rebecca, her brothers and sisters, her in-laws, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 21, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On January 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, SEBASTIAN (known as Bastjan tat-Tberfil ta’ Ħal Qormi), aged 85, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved caring wife of 58 years, Marianna, his son Joseph and his daughter Alice, nephews, nieces and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 22, at 2.15pm, for St Sebastian archipretal church, Qormi, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Resurrection Cemetery, Qormi. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.The family would like to thank all the medical staff, both at the Emergency and at Surgical Ward 2, Mater Dei Hospital, for all the care and dedication they showed to him throughout last week.

IN MEMORIAM

AQUILINA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 27th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and greatly missed by his sister Alice, her husband Pierre, relatives and friends.

CARUANA – HENRY. Treasured memories of a very dear husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord six years ago today. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Laura, his sons Claude and wife Nisha, Leon and his adorable grandchildren. A mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, at 6.30pm, at Tal-Ibraġ church.

CARUANA. In loving memory of MARGUERITE, today the eighth anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord.

DEMAJO – THOMAS. In memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his daughter Apollonia and his sons-in-law, Leonard and Philip, his grandchildren, Diana, Ruth and Harriet, and great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

GALEA – DORIS. In loving memory of our dear mother, called to eternal life one year ago today. Always remembered with love by her children Mona, Donald and her son-in-law Paul, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

INGUANEZ – ALFRED. In loving memory, on the 22nd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. John, Darlene and Nicholas.PACE. In loving memory of our beloved mother and grandmother, ADELINA, on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life and whose boundless kindness and ability to see the good in everyone touched all who knew her. With eternal love and gratitude, Patricia, Michael and Nicole.

SCIBERRAS. In memory of GODFREY who passed away a year ago today. Your memory is a blessing that will never fade. Though you are gone, your spirit lives on in my heart. Helen.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THOMAS, today the 41st anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; his grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.

ZAMMIT – POLLY. In loving memory, on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family.

ADELINA PACE To our dearest mother, on the first anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May Jesus grant her eternal rest I feel a warmth around me, like your presence is so near. And I close my eyes to visualise your face when you were here. I endure the times we spent together, and they are locked inside my heart. As long as I have those memories, we will never be apart. Even though we cannot speak anymore, my voice is always there, because every night before I sleep, I have you in my prayer.