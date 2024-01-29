Obituaries

ABELA. On January 26, JOSEPH, of Valletta, widower of Theresa, residing in Balzan, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Marisa, wife of Dr Joseph Zammit M.D., Ruth and her partner Dave, his sister Tessie, widow of Charles, his grandchildren Andrew, Daniel, Stephen and Patrick together with their spouses and partners, and his great-granddaughter, Alyssa, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei at 8.45am tomorrow, Tuesday, January 30, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment at Balzan Tas-Salib cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at SAMOC Palliative Care ward for their care and dedication.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On January 26, CHARLES, widower of Mary née Griscti, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loving and an inspiration to all. He will be greatly missed by his children Isabelle, widow of Ray Avallone, Brian and Doreen, Mark and Raffaella, Edward and Beatrice; his grandchildren Becky and Federico, Lisa and Alex, Matthew, Daniel, Sarah and Mike, Leah, Emma, Alisha; his great-grandchildren Luca, Mia and Hannah; his sister Eunice, sister-in-law Lillian and their families; his carer Julie, other relatives and friends.

A mass to celebrate his life will be held at St Augustine’s parish church, Valletta, on Wednesday, January 31, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Special thanks to the nurses, doctors, carers and staff at Ward M3 Mater Dei.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MEILAK. On January 27, CARMELO, widower of Rita, from Sliema, aged 101, passed away peacefully at home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his deep loss his children Giovanna and her husband Luigi, Maria Assunta and her husband Lorenzo, Joe and his wife Christine, Maria Grazia and her husband Eric, his grandchildren and their respective spouses, his great-grandchildren, his sisters-in-law Maria, widow of Salvatore, Sr Caterina, his nephews and nieces and their families, as well as other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, January 30, at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On January 26, MICHAEL of Sliema, aged 60, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Liliana and precious daughters, Sarah, Susannah, and Sophie, and their respective partners, his mother, Eileen and partner Denis, his sister Clare and brother Kevin and their respective partners, his parents-in-law, Arthur and Lina Sammut, brothers-in-law, Anthony, Joseph, Andrew, and their respective partners, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held at Santwarju Ġesù Ħniena Divina, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, on Wednesday, January 31 at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Michael loved life and we would love to honour him with a touch of colour on the day. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On January 25, PIJU, from Għaxaq residing in Blata l-Bajda, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his wife Josephine, his children Jacqueline and husband Manfredi, Renzo and his partner Gaby, Reuben and his partner Paola, his grandchildren Patrick, Giosuè and Myriam, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Monday, January 29, at 9.30am for St Cajetan Ħamrun parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Movement would be appreciated.

Lord, embrace him in your loving arms forever.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CARMEN. On the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her brother Joe, Marilise, nephews and nieces. A prayer is solicited.

De GAETANO – ANNIE, née Montanaro. In loving memory of a devoted wife and a beloved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, today the 15th anniversary of her entry into eternal life. A prayer is solicited. Vincent, Marthese, Elizabeth and Victoria.

ELLUL GALEA – KARMENU. Treasured memories of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Mary, Lora, Alfred, Antoinette and their families.

MANCHE. In loving memory of JOE on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Mary, Gordon, Sharon and Mia.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of EGIDIO (Eddie), a beloved father and grandfather, today the 27th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Mona, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep him in Your care.

In loving memory of JOYCE FARRUGIA, née Mifsud 17.11.1935 - 29.1.1994 on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Alfred Paul and their sons Joseph, Paul and Bernard and their spouses, her grandchildren, brothers and sisters and their families. A Mass for her repose will be said today, Monday, January 29, 2024 at 6pm at the Oratory of Our Lady of Charity in St Paul Street, Valletta (next to St Paul Shipwrecked church, Valletta). The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

