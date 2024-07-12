Obituary

SANT. On July 10, Dr GODFREY JOHN SANT (consultant radiologist), of Madliena, aged 86, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Claudia, née Griscti Soler, and his three sons, Paul, Mark and Peter, his brothers and sisters Anne, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, his brothers-in-law Patrick, Albert Anthony, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 13, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 1.30pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – LINO. Fond and treasured memories of a very loving father and grandfather, today the eighth year of his demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May he rest in eternal peace. Anne Marie and family.

BONELLO Du PUIS. In loving memory of a beloved sister, EDITH, on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica and Alfred Busietta. Eternal rest give unto her O Lord.

BONELLO Du PUIS. Treasured memories of our dearest aunt EDITH on the 10th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Her nieces Emilienne and Yvette. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DE BRINCAT. Treasured memories of MARY, a beloved mother. Today is the 37th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers, Bernadette.

FENECH – NOEL. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Elizabeth, Julian, Jeremy, Michela, Luisa and Matteo.

GUILLAUMIER – SAVIOUR. In loving memory of a dear father on the 31st anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his sons and daughter, Tony, widower of Yvette, John, Marlene, widow of his son Paul, his grandchildren Jonathan, Gordon, Lara, Colette and Sarah, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. In treasured memory of our parents JOSEPH CARMEL and CARMELA, née Portanier, and of our brother ALFRED on the anniversary of their death. May they rest in peace. Anthony and Carmen.

In Memoriam MARIJA KRISTINA MIFSUD So rich at heart 2.8.1976 – 13.7.2002 You were God’s gift to us for 25 years and a Joy to all A Mass for her repose will be said at Marsascala parish church on Friday, July 12 at 6.30pm. Lovingly remembered and treasured by her parents Tony and Rose, brother Adrian and wife Nathalie, relatives and friends. Rest in peace

