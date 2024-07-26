In Memoriam

CALAFATO – LINO.

As time goes by

The loneliness grows.

How we miss you,

Nobody knows.

Today is the 11th anniversary of your demise. In loving memory. Love always from your wife Vivian and daughter Simone. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEMICOLI. Fondest memories of our beloved VICTOR, a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, on the first anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Hilda, Elisa and Laurence, Chiara and Nick, James, Andrea, Michael and Luke. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – IVO. Treasured unfading memories of a dearest husband and uncle on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Fortunata, family Galea and family Buttigieg. Masses said today at 8am and 6.30pm at Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, will be offered for his repose.

Those we love don’t go away,

They stay beside us everyday.

Rest in peace, my love.

GERA – Brigadier ARTHUR GERA, MBE, February 1930-July 2022. Always in our thoughts and prayers, we remember you with great affection and love.His wife Terry, children and spouses Madeleine and Henry, Michael and Lena, Joanna and Glen, his grandchildren Anya and Nadia.

NAUDI. Loving and treasured memories of ROBERT, a dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 40th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his son Anton and his wife Marlene, his in-laws and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and daily prayers. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. May the Lord, grant him eternal peace and rest.

PACE ASCIAK – NORMAN. Unfading memories of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord six years ago today. Deeply missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. In loving memory of ELDA, née Manara, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her husband Edward, her daughters Katrine, Chantal, Danielle and Nicole and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

VELLA – ELDA, née Manara. Treasured memories of our beloved sister who died on July 26, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman.

MARY DE GIORGIO In loving memory, on the third anniversary of her passing away. Greatly missed by her son Matthew, her daughter-in-law Mona Lisa, her grandchildren Joshua, Nikolai and his wife Patricia, Sebastian and his wife Paula, Emily and her great-grandchildren Sophie, Harry and Mark. Lord, grant her eternal rest

JOHN JOSEPH MERCIECA 26.7.1974 – 2.1.2023 To my beloved son On your birthday in heaven, cherishing the wonderful times we shared and the bond that still connects us. You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten. Love you forever … until we meet again Mum Mary Jane

