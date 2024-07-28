Golden Wedding

On July 27, 1974, ALEX KRZYZ and ROSE SALIBA were married at Our Lady of Victories church, Valletta. Fr Mario Jaccarini, SJ, Fr Victor Jaccarini, SJ and Fr Luigi Saliba, OFM Cap. officiated. Alex and Rose now live in Sheffield and have four children and nine grand­children. Thanks be to God.

Obituary

Marlene Bean

BEAN. MARLENE (MARY), née Sammut, aged 81, passed away peacefully on July 19 surroun­ded by her loving family. Dearly loved and greatly missed wife to Tony, loving and devoted mother to Allison and Trevor and treasured grandma to her grandchildren. Marlene leaves behind her loving sisters Marionne, Emily, Yvonne and their families. “May you find comfort in the arms of an angel”. Loved and remembered always. A church service will be held on Friday, August 23, at 11am, at St Marys Roman Catholic Church, 1 North Parade, Grantham, Lincs, NG31 8AT England.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dear mother SARAH on the fourth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life.

May the winds of love blow softly,

And whisper so you’ll hear,

We will always love and miss you,

And wish that you were here.

Fondly remembered by her children Charlaine and Chris, Daphne and Ian, Karen and Jason, Duncan and Angie, and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AQUILINA – ELISA, née Palermo Navarra. In fondest memory of a loving and beloved mother and grandmother, on the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her son Joseph, her daughter Myriam, and her grandchildren.

BALZAN – MARY, née Demajo. In loving memory of our dearest mother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her beloved children Pierre, Mario, Yvette, Jacques and Brigitte and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of PAUL ANTHONY on the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Claire, his daughter Rebecca and Ehab, his sons Mark, Christopher and Emilia, Stephen and Geraldine and his granddaughter Maya. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of PAUL ANTHONY on the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His mother Helen, his brother Anton and Lynn and his sisters Carmen, Teresa and Aldo. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA ZAMMIT. In memory of ALEXANDER on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Forever loved, never forgotten by his children Kathryn and John, John and Daniela and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN – JOSEPH, 28.7.2024. In everlasting memory of a devoted and loving father and grandfather. Always in our hearts and prayers. His daughter, sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest in peace.

GENOVESE. Cherished and unfading memories of JOSEPH LEWIS, a loving and exemplary father, especially today the 18th anniversary of his demise. “The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom 6:23). Cynthia and Claire.

GENOVESE – JOSEPH. Loving memories of an uncle and great-uncle on the anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Jackie and Adrian, Isabelle, Corinne and Joe, Mark and Audrey and their children.

GRECH. In loving memory of ROSE of Ħamrun on the third anniversary of her meeting with the Lord. Sadly missed by her children Veronica, Bernard and his wife Sheila, Marie-Jeanne and Elizabeth, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANARA – Dr ALDO MANARA. Treasured memories of our beloved brother who died on July 28, 2005. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman and Edward.

MIRONE – FABIO. Today being the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his wife Bobby and his daughter Elena. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him, may he rest in peace. Amen.

MIRONE. In loving memory of a dear brother-in-law, FABIO, today being the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remem­bered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, together with all his nephews and nieces. A prayer is kindly solicited.

SCERRI – EDDIE and NELLIE. On the 33rd and the 30th anniversary of their death on July 21 and August 6 respectively. Fondly remem­bered by their daughter Jo Jo, son-in-law Joe and grandson Jürgen Delia. Always in thoughts and prayers.

XUEREB. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother MARIE LOUISE on her 23rd anniversary, and our dearest father EDGAR, on his 37th anniversary. Fondly remem­bered by their children Myriam and George, Tony and Pippa, Carmen and Charles, Martin’s wife Karin, and all the grandchildren.

GIACCHINO. In loving memory of our dear parents IMELDA and JOSEPH. Very sadly missed and forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

In loving memory of CARMEN SAID, former mayor of Munxar, on the sixth anniversary of her passing away on July 28, 2018. Lovingly remembered by her husband Joe, son George and his wife Doreen, granddaughter Carla, relatives, as well as the community of Munxar. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of FRANCIS PORTELLI on the second anniversary of his death, August 2, 2022. His love, care, warmth and affection are still deeply missed by his wife Ġina, his sons Peter Paul and Stefan, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered next Friday, August 2 at 6.30pm at St Anthony of Padua church, Għajn Dwieli, Paola. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STEPHEN TARPEY (former PS1417) 6.7.1967-31.7.2014. We little knew that morning, God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, we know that you are always by our side. Our family chain has broken, and nothing seems to be the same. But when God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. Never forgotten by his wife Maureen and his son James, his sisters Elaine and Louise and her husband Stirling, his parents-in-law Francis and Josephine, his sisters-in-law Tania and her husband Stephen and Nikita and her fiancé Christopher, his niece Daniela and her husband Eric, relatives and friends.

In loving memory of GERTRUDE PACE née Bruno Waters on the 24th anniversary of her death and her husband JOSEPH F. PACE on the fifth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by their children Paula, Mariella, Louis and David; their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

