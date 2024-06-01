In Memoriam

AMODEO – TONY, 1919-1989 – ∞ (“infinity” represents limitless love): The more time passes, the more time is irrelevant. You left us physically 35 years ago and yet you continue to be our compass, our guiding light. Our respect for you, your wisdom and your integrity is also limitless. Whenever in doubt, no philosopher knows it better than you. What would daddy say? What would daddy do? Forever together. Your daughters, Francesca, Pat and Muffy.

GRECH. In loving memory of FRIDA, today the 40th anniversary of her death. With love from her husband William, and children Alex, Charlotte, Herman and Shaun.

LAFERLA – MARY ROSE. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, tomorrow the fourth anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, June 2, at 5.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our eldest brother LINO, today being the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his brothers Winston, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George, and their families.

55th wedding anniversary The marriage between JOHN and FRIDA GRECH took place on June 1, 1969, at the Immaculate Conception parish church Ħamrun. Congratulations on this special occasion from Stephen, his wife Maria, and their granddaughters Andrea, Rachelle, and Gillian, along with their respective boyfriends Andrew, Dylan and Jake, Chris and his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne.

