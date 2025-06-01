56th wedding anniversary

The marriage between JOHN and FRIDA GRECH took place on June 1, 1969, at the Immaculate Conception parish church Ħamrun. Congratulations on this special occasion from Stephen, his wife Maria, and their granddaughters Andrea, Rachelle, and Gillian, along with their respective boyfriends Andrew, Dylan and Jake, Chris and his wife Catherine and grandsons Kyle and Kayne.

Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On May 29, ANTHONY C., aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Carmen, née Runza, his son Malcolm and his wife Bettina, his daughter Nikki, his grandchildren Ben, Max and Lenny, his sister Carmen and her husband Tony Foland, his brothers Noel and his wife Maryrose, and Martin, his in-laws Ray and Mary Runza, nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 2, at 9am, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT-RUTTER. On May 23, in Melbourne, Australia, JOHN, aged 83. John was a much-loved father, grandfather and brother. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Nkemfuni and his wife Adebola, Roseanne, and Tessa, his granddaughter Folasade, his sister Angela Flintoft, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and colleagues across the globe. John formerly held the Vaccari Chair in Italian Studies at La Trobe University, Melbourne, and was author of scholarly works on Italo Svevo and Oriana Fallacci, amongst other publications.

GAUCI. On May 7, in Toronto, Canada, LOUIS, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Marie, their children Angele and Dylan, Nikki and Cody and Simone and Jeffrey, his precious grandson Koa, his brothers and sisters, Ann, George and Margaret, Therese, Rita and Milo and Adrian, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends in Malta and Canada. Mass for his repose will be held on Tuesday, June 3, at 6.45pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BECK – ANNE. In ever loving memory of a lovely lady who flew off on June 1, 2018. Widow of Capt. Harry Beck. Remembered with lots of love, respect and admiration by her children, Robin and Joyce, Susan and Nigel, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends in Malta and UK.

BORG – CECILIA. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the first anniversary of her passing away and reunited with her much-loved husband Joe. Never forgotten by her children John, George, Mia and Carole and their families.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of our dear parents PAUL, June 2, 2001, and HELEN (Lily), June 14, 1988. Always in the prayers of their daughters Maria, widow of Anthony Tabone, Rose, widow of Norman Farrugia, Antoinette, wife of Joseph Spiteri Audibert, Claudia, wife of Raymond Spiteri and Pauline, wife of Anthony Farrugia. Sorely missed by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

DEBONO – FRANK. Treasured and loving memories of a much loved and dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 34th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts and prayers. His daughters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH - FRIDA. In loving memory of an inspirational woman on the 41st anniversary of her death. Remembered by her husband William and children Alex, Charlotte, Herman and Shaun.

LAFERLA – MARY ROSE. Treasured memories of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, tomorrow the fifth anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, June 2, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

VUKOVIĆ – HILDA. Remembering our dearest mother with so much love and gratitude, on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Always in the heart of her daughters Maritsa and Jana, and all the family.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our eldest brother LINO, today being the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his brothers Winston, Tony and Bella, Antoinette, widow of George, and their families.

In loving memory of IRENE POLLACCO (14.3.1933 – 30.5.2004). Forever my love.

ROBERT GATT. Treasured memories of our beloved son on the eighth anniversary of his demise, June 12, 2017. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his parents Maria and Danny, his son Thomas and his wife Ingrid, his brother Edward, Nadine and his nephews Giuseppe and Gianni, other relatives and friends. A Mass will be held on Saturday, June 7 at St Aloysius College chapel at 6.15pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARK PULLICINO (12.11.1967 – 30.5.2005). Beloved son to Antoinette, father to Philip and brother to John. So deeply missed every day, but especially on this, his 20th anniversary. Always in our hearts.

In loving memory of DOREEN GAUCI on the third anniversary of her rebirth to eternal life. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Henry, Joe and Svetlana, Ian and Roberta, Chris and Virginie, Sarah, Elisa, Luca, Andrew, Alessia, Mattia. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 7pm at St Julians parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Charity events

Following the charity event held at the Whyte Harte Bar, Triq il-Gandoffli, Buġibba, St Paul’s Bay, the sum of €1,075 was collected in aid of Puttinu Cares.

Following the charity event held at the Whyte Harte Bar, Triq il-Gandoffli, Buġibba, St Paul’s Bay, the sum of €400 was collected in aid of Puttinu Cares.

