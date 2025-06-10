In Memoriam

GALEA. Treasured and unfading memories of notary Dr ANTONIO GALEA, a much loved father and grandfather, on the 32nd anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his daughters Anne Marie, Lorraine and her husband Ronnie, and Victoria, his beloved grandchildren and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICELI – LILIAN. In loving memory of our mother, today the third anniversary of her death. Lovely memories live on in our hearts. Her children Mariella and Anthony, Sandro and Paula Joanna, Marco and Claudine, Henri, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

ZAHRA. In everlasting memory of our dearest mother ERSILIA, today being the 46th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, her sons Winston, Tony and Bella and Antoinette, widow of George, and all their families.

Tenderly we treasure the past, with memories that eternally last. On the 10th anniversary of the passing of NEVILLE BAJADA (PC787) Forever in the hearts of his wife Lisa, son Neil, mother Ġuża, brother Anthony and his family, relatives, colleagues and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

