Requiem Mass

On the occasion of the trigesima die since the passing of our beloved JANIS CALAMATTA, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow at 6.30pm at Our Saviour parish church, Lija. The presence of relatives and friends will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DeBONO. In ever loving memory of our dear mother MIRIAM on the 17th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her sons Edward, Martin and David and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HUBER. Remembering with fondness and love, our sister and aunt MARGARET, on the second anniversary of her death. Her family.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO – MARK. In loving memory of a treasured father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Justin and Sophie. May he rest in peace.

In loving memory of Dr JOSEPH PULLICINO MD, DPM, FRCPsych today, the 28th anniversary of the loss of a dear husband and father. Your care and dedication continue to be with us. With pride and loving memories. Edgar, John and family.

