Requiem Mass

On the occasion of the trigesima die since the passing of our beloved JANIS CALAMATTA, a mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Our Saviour parish church, Lija. The presence of relatives and friends will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FENECH – IVAN. In loving memory of the best husband and father in the world on the sixth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Katrin, his daughter Mia, his sister Romina, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LOWELL – MARIUCCIA and JOE. Loving and cherished memories of our dearly beloved nanna Mariuccia and nannu Joe on the respective anniversaries of their passing to eternal life. Sadly missed but never forgotten by all their grandchildren, great-grand­children, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT. Cherished memories of ROSALIE, a most beloved mother and grandmother, today the seventh anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

ĊETTINA MIFSUD BONNICI (29.8.1930 – 12.6.2022). In ever loving memory of a devoted sister and aunt, being the third anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her brothers Antoine and Fr Joseph, her nephews and nieces, her cousins, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Thursday, June 12 at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

