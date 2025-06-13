Obituaries

SANT. On June 11, NOEL of Floriana, aged 59, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Kristina and her boyfriend Owen, his father Carmel and mother Amy, his sister Karen and her husband Joseph and Audrey and her husband David, his niece Martina and nephew Daniel, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 14, at 10.30am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 11am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Smiling with Jerome Foundation, Attard, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing, on June 11, of our beloved MARIA DOLORES, aged 69, after battling long-term pain with resilience and grace, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her children Elena and her husband Carl, Rebecca and her husband Ludrick, Philip and his wife Francesca, and all grandchildren - Ben, Sara, Jamie and Jack, all her family, friends, in-laws and all the team at Beta Pharmacy. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, June 14, at 9am, at St Mary parish church, Għaxaq. Instead of flowers, donations towards Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, shall be collected during Mass. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On June 10, NORMAN of Marsascala, aged 58, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his mother Evelyn, widow of his father Joseph, his sisters Maria and her husband Mark, Joanna and her husband Mark, and Claire, his only nephew Andre', his aunties, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 14, for Marsascala parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to ALS Dar Bjorn will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to ANTHONY VELLA known as Tony aged 92, formerly of Sliema, who left this world to be with God on Friday June 6, surrounded by his family, at the Carleton Place District Memorial Hospital, Canada. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mae nee Mifsud, loving father to Ingrid and her husband Darren and cherished Nannu to Alexandra and Cassidy. Dear brother to Sister Emmanuelina Vella, Romeo and his wife Gina, Josephine and her husband Samson Legeusse and Emma Peterman. He also leaves to mourn his loss his in-laws, Miriam widow of his brother Lawrence and Vivienne widow of his brother Tommy, many nieces, nephews and friends both in Canada and in Malta. Pre-deceased by his parents, Maria and Vincent Vella and siblings Father Diego Vella, Carmen Bartolo, Lawrence Vella, Tommy Vella and also George Vella, in infancy. His funeral will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church Carleton Place, Canada on Saturday 14 June. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Carleton Place District Memorial Hospital would be appreciated. God grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

COPPINI. In loving memory of LOUISE, today the second anniversary of her demise. Much loved and sorely missed by her husband Lawrence, her children Daniel, Alexia and Nicholas and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN – VINCENT. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the 20th anniversary of his death. May he rest in peace. Monica, Trevor and Angela, Marica and Gerrard, and Elizabeth.

ELLUL SULLIVAN – VINCENT. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Victoria, Sarah, Fiona, Thomas and Jeremy. May he rest in peace.

MUSCAT – ROŻINA. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her children Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PARNIS ENGLAND. In treasured and ever-loving memory of JOHN, a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the 21st anniversary of his passing. Please remember him in your prayers. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Margaret, his children Stephen, Johanna, Nicholas and Robin, their spouses and families.

TOLEDO – CARMEN. Lovingly remembered, especially today, the 19th anniversary of her death. Marian.

JEAN RITA MIFSUD, née Ellul Mercer 22.2.1933 - 13.6.2024 Remembering with love our dearest mother on the first anniversary of her passing Forever in our thoughts, remembered daily in our prayers May she rest in peace Family and friends, please remember her in your prayers

In Memoriam Dr JOSEPH PULLICINO MD, DPM, FRCPsych On the 28th anniversary of a dear father and grandfather. Your care and dedication continue to be with us. With pride and loving memories. Edgar, John and family.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.