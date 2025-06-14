Obituary

ABELA. On June 9, NEVILLE, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is now reunited with his much loved daughter Roberta, who passed away two years ago. He will always be loved and missed by his dear wife Rosette, his beloved daughter Sharon and her husband Damian, his treasured grandchildren Michaela and Gianluca, his sister Sonia, his sister-in-law Eileen Mifsud, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 17, at 9am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Villa Messina, Rabat, as well as the doctors and nurses of Intermediate Care Ward 1, St Vincent de Paul residence, for their care and dedication.

GAUCI. On June 12, ANNIE, née Catania, widow of Salvino, passed away peacefully at Villa Messina retirement home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by her nephew Fr Joe Fsadni, on Tuesday, June 17, at 9am, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, followed by interment at St Margaret’s Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing, on June 11, of our beloved MARIA DOLORES, aged 69, after battling long-term pain with resilience and grace, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her children Elena and her husband Carl, Rebecca and her husband Ludrick, Philip and his wife Francesca, and all grandchildren – Ben, Sara, Jamie and Jack, all her family, friends, in-laws and all the team at Beta Pharmacy. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, June 14, at 9am, at St Mary parish church, Għaxaq. Instead of flowers, donations towards Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, shall be collected during Mass. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CREMONA – Dr ANTOINE CREMONA. Loving memories on this 53rd anniversary. Andrew and Michael.

DE MARCO – VICTOR. In loving memory of our dearest father, today the 31st anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra, Anthony, David, their spouses and his grandchildren.

GROGAN-JARVIS – STEVE. Five long years without you. Love you and miss you always, keep you close in our hearts. M and your family.

STILON – LORNA. In loving memory of a loved wife, mother and grandmother, today the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her husband Franco, her children Sarah, Simon and Sophie, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

