Obituaries

ABELA. On June 9, NEVILLE, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is now reunited with his much loved daughter Roberta, who passed away two years ago. He will always be loved and missed by his dear wife Rosette, his beloved daughter Sharon and her husband Damian, his treasured grandchildren Michaela and Gianluca, his sister Sonia, his sister-in-law Eileen Mifsud, as well as other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 17, at 9am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Villa Messina, Rabat, as well as the doctors and nurses of Intermediate Care Ward 1, St Vincent de Paul residence, for their care and dedication.

GAUCI. On June 12, ANNIE, née Catania, widow of Salvino, at the venerable age of 101, passed away peacefully at Villa Messina retirement home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated by her nephew Fr Joe Fsadni, on Tuesday, June 17, at 9am, at St Dominic church, Rabat, followed by interment in the family grave at St Margaret’s Cemetery, Rabat.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On June 12, EMANUEL, engineering consultant, former head, Enemalta Corporation, former chairman, Malta Group of Professional Engineers, aged 82, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, his daughters Maureen Ehlinger, Stephanie Guenther and her husband Michael, his beloved grandson Mark, relatives and friends. Mass will be celebrated at Madonna ta’ Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, tomorrow, Monday, June 16, at 8.30am. Donations to Puttinu Cares are appreciated. Black attire is not desirable. The family thanks the medical team and all the staff who cared for him at Mater Dei Hospital.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WIOSNA. It is with great sadness that I announce the peaceful passing on June 13 of PETER, from Oldenburg, Germany and residing in Sliema. My best friend and husband, comforted by the rites of Holy Church.

He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Dolores, Reinald and wife Marion and nieces Janne and Lasse, his Camilleri and Azzopardi families, MaryAnne, Lucienne, Antoinette and husband Victor and nephew Herman and family, Louis and nephews Matthew and Andrea, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 17, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Burmarrad cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Let us not wear black to accompany Peter in the Lord’s hands.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. In loving memory of ALBERT on the second anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Theresa and Edward and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – PATRICIA. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear sister, today being the first anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Paul and Edwina, Anna and Gordon and her nephews and nieces. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. With gentle hands, the Lord now leads a soul so pure, now fully freed.

ELLIS – RICHARD. In loving memory of a dear friend. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace. Joe and Grace.

ELLIS. In ever loving memory of RIKARDU, a dear husband, father and friend to all on the 40th anniversary of his tragic and premature death. A lot of water has passed under the bridge but memories nonetheless never fade away but remain vivid as ever. Fondly remembered by his wife Rita, his children Joseph, Tonio and Nathalie, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

GULIA – Judge Professor WALLACE PHILIP GULIA, June 11, 2000. A caring gentleman, loved and sadly missed. Nancy, Myra and Terence, Gabrielle and Alex, and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

PORSELLA-FLORES. Treasured memories of MARIA, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her children Pierina, Liliana, Renzo, George, Marco and their families. Today’s 11am Mass at Christ the King parish church, Paola, is being offered for the repose of her soul and that of our father Geoffrey. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

RIPARD – MARIE. Remembering our dearest mother with love and affection on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her sons Nick, Chris, Tim, Edward, Michael, and Paul and their respective families and partners.

TANTI. In loving memory of our dear mother LOUISE on the fifth anniversary of her passing away to join our dear father Joseph. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts and in our thoughts. Their children Maria, Joe, Vince and Anna, their spouses and their families. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA – TERRY. In ever loving memory of our dearest mother on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Forever loved and missed by all. Mass for the repose of her soul shall be said today, Sunday, June 15, at 11.30am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

In loving memory of AURELIO MIZZI of Ħamrun, three years from his passing away. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure, by his wife Connie, his daughters Silvana, Jackie and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchild, family and friends. A Mass for his repose will take place tomorrow, Monday, June 16, at 6pm, at St Francis church, Ħamrun.

In loving memory of JOSEPH SANT a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother on the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Monica, his children Ruth and Nikolai, their spouses, his grandchildren and siblings, in-laws, family and many loving friends. Your loss is great and our hearts are filled with sadness but your life and loving character live on in so many treasured and happy memories. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Monday, June 16 at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Dear Lord, grant him eternal life.