FORMOSA – MARCELLE. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother, today the 27th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and forever in our prayers. Her husband Lawrence, her children Andre, Etienne and Jean Pierre, their respective spouses and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – MARIAN, née Curmi. Loving and unfading memories of a dear sister on the 17th anniversary of her call to eternal rest. Her brothers and sisters and their spouses.

STEPHEN BORG Remembering a much loved husband and father on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life Until we meet again Maureen, Nicholas, Andy, Laura and Kate

