OBITUARIES

COLLINS. On June 15, at Rabat Community, Sr ALICIA, aged 90, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sisters, Sr Margaret, Sr Ann and Sally Hamilton, her nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18, at 9.30am at St Joseph Convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to our missions in Myanmar, Ethiopia, etc, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

THOMPSON. On June 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN of Marsa, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Louis and his wife Carmen, Lorraine, widow of Gaetano, Caroline and her husband Louis, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Michael and his wife Violet, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, June 19 at 7.45am, for the Holy Trinity parish church, Marsa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH PILLOW. On June 14, BENNY, founder of Benny’sAntiques, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by therites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished byhis wife Helen, his son Pierre and his wife Tanya, his daughterLaura and her husband Aaron Borg Pullicino, his preciousgrandson Nigel, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, theirfamilies, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, on Saturday,June 21, at 8am, for Balzan parish church where Mass tocelebrate his life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment inthe family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Thefamily would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations aremade to Hospice Malta, Balzan.May the Lord grant him eternal rest

IN MEMORIAM

GALEA – PUBLIUS. In loving memory of a dear father on the 32nd anniversary of his death. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. His son Valmore, Tony Guillaumier, widower of his daughter Yvette, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. In loving memory of our dearest mother MAY, today the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children and their spouses John and Anna, James and Therese and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WARRINGTON. In loving memory of our dear father LEWIS, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his sons Eugene and Adrian, in-laws, and grandchildren Emma, Eve and Isaac. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANNA DEBARRO, née Bonnici In loving memory of our dear mother on the 27th anniversary of her demise Sadly missed but never forgotten by her children, Josephine, Alex and Michael and their respective families Lord, grant her eternal rest

