BORDA. On June 1, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, MARIA CONCETTA née Schembri, at the venerable age of 104, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to join her husband John and her daughter Carmen in Heaven. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons and daughters Tessie, Manuel and his wife Bernadette, Lawrence widower of Carmen, Joe, Frances and her husband Lino Casapinta, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4, at 8.45am at the Nativity of Mary parish church, Naxxar, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. The family wishes to thank the management and staff of Casa Arkati for their care and support.

BORG. On June 1, CECILIA née Vella, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Joseph and leaves to mourn her loss her loving children John and his wife Jane, George and his wife Josianne, Mia and her husband Lawrence Micallef, and Carole, her treasured grandchildren Lara, Kim, Marilou, Paul, Joseph, Jessica, Alison, Michael, Hollie and their respective spouses and partners, together with her adored great-grandchildren Jake, Nina, Dean, Pippa, Julia, Harry, George, Hannah, Estelle, Allegra and Henry, her dear brothers Joe and Albert, her in-laws, her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4, for Ibraġġ parish church. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by burial in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DUERS. On May 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, RONALD FREDERICK JAMES, aged 77, from Sliema, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Emma, his son Kurt and his wife Jenny, his grandchildren Rafael and Felix, his mother-in-law Maria Carmela, widow of Anthony, his in-laws and their respective spouses, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Tuesday, June 4, at 3.15pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at Sta Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest. He now rejoins his parents Frederick and Elizabeth, and his sister Marion. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

TABONE. On June 2, ISABEL, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Joseph and leaves to mourn her loss her loving daughter Sharyn and Krzysztof Iwanik, her son Trevor and Jana, her grandchildren Marcus and his wife Chiara, Alain and his partner Marina and Vicky, her sister Anna Cachia and her brother Anthony Vella and his wife Marie, her sisters-in-law Anne and Elizabeth and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, on Wednesday, June 5, for the Ibraġġ parish church. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank her dedicated carers Marites, Katrina, Lilyjene together with Florinda and Katerina. Thanks also to the professional staff at The Imperial for all their love and care shown to Isabel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AXISA – ARIADNE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Marguerite, Maryanne, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

KEENE – MANON. There are no goodbyes for us. You are always in our hearts and always will be. Eighth anniversary. Mum, dad, Daniel, Zac and Alyce.

