OBITUARIES

CAMILLERI. On June 2, DOMINIC, aged 65, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Marisa, his children Vladimir and his wife Myvanwy, Katyana and her husband Nicholas, Lara, his precious grandchildren Mylène, André, Jacques and Mikael, his father Emanuel, his brother Kenneth and his wife Sylvana, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, especially the old boys of MSSP.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, June 5, at 8am for the parish church of Balzan where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Puttinu Cares Foundation.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MANGION. On June 1, RICCARDA, of Mosta, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be remembered and cherished by her children Marcon and her husband Raymond, Evan and his wife Natalia, Liliana and her husband Paul, Flavia and her husband Mark, Jason and his wife Michelle,

her grandchildren Peter, Matthew, Gabriella, Jamie, Michael, Jordan and Owen, their respective partners, her sisters Annie, Mary and Doris, her in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 4, at 2.30pm for the Mosta Basilica, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On June 1, MARY, née Attard, widow of Emmanuel, passed away peacefully at the age of 91.

She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Nadya, her grandchildren Karen and her husband Peter, and Adrian, great-granddaughters Mia and Lisa, her sister Lina, brother Alex, close relatives and friends.

The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, June 4, at 2pm, at Attard parish church.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

AXISA – ARIADNE. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Marguerite, Maryanne, John and Jay, Peter and Marica, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

KEENE – MANON.

I thought of you with love today

But that is nothing new,

I thought about you yesterday

And the day before that too.

Your memory’s my keepsake

With which I’ll never part,

God has you in His keeping

I have you in my heart.

Dad, mum, Daniel, Alyce and Zac.

