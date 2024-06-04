Obituaries

BORG. On June 1, CECILIA, née Vella, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Joseph and leaves to mourn her loss her loving children John and his wife Jane, George and his wife Josianne, Mia and her husband Lawrence Micallef, and Carole, her treasured grandchildren Lara, Kim, Marilou, Paul, Joseph, Jessica, Alison, Michael, Hollie and their respective spouses and partners, together with her adored great-grandchildren Jake, Nina, Dean, Pippa, Julia, Harry, George, Hannah, Estelle, Allegra and Henry, her dear brothers Joe and Albert, her in-laws, her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, June 4, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by burial in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FINO. On June 3, at his home, CHARLES, aged 77, from Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Miriam, his daughter Lorraine, his grandchildren Enrica, Luca, Gabriel and Carlo, his brothers Laurence, Twanny, his sisters Aida, Doreen and Marlene, their respective spouses, his in-laws Manuel, Doris, Marlene and Tessie and their respective spouses, his nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5, at 9am for Stella Maris church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi Cemetery. He now rejoins his parents Carmelo and Concetta, his brother Joe and his sister Mary. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PAPPS. On June 2, ROBERT, aged 91, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved son Edward and his wife Veronique together with his grandchildren Gayle and her husband Stephen, Cheryl and her husband Stephen, Robert and his great grandchildren Emily and Benjamin. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6, at 9.30am at Stella Maris church Sliema followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Should you wish, rather than flowers, please consider making a donation to the Malta Dementia Society in his honour. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On June 2, ISABEL, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She joins her beloved husband Joseph and leaves to mourn her loss her loving daughter Sharyn and Krzysztof Iwanik, her son Trevor and Jana, her grandchildren Marcus and his wife Chiara, Alain and his partner Marina and Vicky, her sister Anna Cachia and her brother Anthony Vella and his wife Marie, her sisters-in-law Anne and Elizabeth and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves The Imperial, Sliema, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank her dedicated carers Marites, Katrina, Lilyjene, together with Florinda and Katerina. Thanks also to the professional staff at The Imperial for all their love and care shown to Isabel.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – JOE. In loving memory of our dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 35th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRIFFA – Major ALFRED BRIFFA, MBE, ED, O st J (1916-2005). In ever loving memory of a wonderful father and grandfather and great-grandfather on the anniversary of his death. So sadly missed. Edward, Joanna and their families. Lord. grant him eternal rest.

PACE – ANTHONY (ex-foreman, Water Works Department), today the 65th anniversary of his death at the tragedy of the Ta’ Qali reservoir. Unfaded memories. His son Mario and his family.

PODESTA. In ever loving memory of BABSY on the anniversary of his demise, and always. His family.

