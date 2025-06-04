Obituary

LANFRANCO. On Tuesday, June 3, EDWIN, passed away peacefully, aged 78. His loss is mourned by his brothers Antoine, Josie, and Robert; his in-laws Mary and Doris, and his nephews and nieces Ingrid, Odette, Jeremy, Reuben, Sandro, Graziella, David, Roger, and Lara. He will also live long in the memory of numerous friends, colleagues, and past students. The funeral Mass will be held tomorrow, Thursday, June 5, at 2pm, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. Requiescat in pace. The family would like to thank all the staff of Rehabilitation Ward 9 at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, for their dedicated and impeccable care during his last days.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – JOE. Fond and treasured memories of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRIFFA – Major ALFRED BRIFFA, MBE, ED, OStJ (1916-2005). In ever loving memory of a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his death. So sadly missed. Edward, Joanna and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – ANTHONY (ex-foreman, Water Works Department), today the 66th anniversary of his death in the tragedy of the Ta’ Qali reservoir. Unfaded memories. His son Mario and his family.

