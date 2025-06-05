Obituaries

ALAMANGO. On June 4, PAULINE, née Tabone Adami, passed away peacefully following a brief illness. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Joanne and Karl, her sons Andrew, Kevin and Rose, David and Polina, and Steve, her grandchildren Michael, Sophie, Claire, Simon and Gigi, as well as Henry Alamango, siblings Joe and his wife Maryanne, Georgina and her husband Anthony Schembri Adami, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, June 6, at 9.30am, at Balluta parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. A special thank you goes to Hospice Malta for their care and support. No flowers by request but donations to this cause will be appreciated.

LANFRANCO. On June 3, EDWIN, passed away peacefully, aged 78. His loss is mourned by his brothers Antoine, Josie and Robert; his in-laws Mary and Doris, and his nephews and nieces Ingrid, Odette, Jeremy, Reuben, Sandro, Graziella, David, Roger, and Lara. He will also live long in the memory of numerous friends, colleagues and past students. The funeral Mass will be held today, Thursday, June 5, at 2pm, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. Requiescat in pace. The family would like to thank all the staff of Rehabilitation Ward 9 at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, for their dedicated and impeccable care during his last days.

PORTELLI. It is with great sadness that the family announce the peaceful passing of their beloved VANESSA, née Ellul Sullivan, aged 55, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever missed by her husband Simon, her children Andrea and Timmy, her parents Edith, née Mangion and John, her mother-in-law Marguerite, née Axisa, her siblings and their spouses, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, on Saturday, June 7, at 9am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl Tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass praesente cadavere will be offered for the repose of her soul at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at St James Capua Hospital and her carers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LAUTIER. In loving memory of CARMEN, née Butler, on the first anniversary of her demise. A dear wife, mother and grandmother fondly remembered today and every day. She remains always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her husband Saviour, her children Joseph, Robert and his wife Sarah, Angele and her husband Jon, and her grandchildren Ella, Kyra, Isaac, Maia, Jacob and Samuel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAUTIER – CARMEN. A dearly loved sister and aunt. Helen, Joe and family.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of HUGH, a beloved husband and father, on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Forever remembered by Monica and Peter.

Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother CARMELINA MUSCAT TERRIBILE today being the ninth anniversary of her demise. We miss you more than ever Mum and we shall never forget you. Your son Raymond and his wife Sandra, your granddaughters Corine and Nicolette and great-grandchildren Rayden and Valentina. Rest in peace and farewell till me meet again.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.