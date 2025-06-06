Obituaries

ALAMANGO. On June 4, PAULINE, née Tabone Adami, passed away peacefully following a brief illness. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Joanne and Karl Hyzler, her sons Andrew, Kevin and Rose, David and Polina, and Steve, her grandchildren Michael, Sophie, Claire, Simon and Gigi, as well as Henry Alamango, siblings Joe and his wife Maryanne, Georgina and her husband Anthony Schembri Adami, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, June 6, at 9.30am, at Balluta parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. A special thank you goes to Hospice Malta for their care and support. No flowers by request but donations to this cause will be appreciated.

BEZZINA. On June 5, HELEN of Birkirkara, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be remembered and cherished by her husband Eleno, her son Mark and his wife Maria, Marita and her husband Martin, her grandson Walter, her in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 7, at 8am, for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTELLI. It is with great sadness that the family announce the peaceful passing of their beloved VANESSA, née Ellul Sullivan, aged 55, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever missed by her husband Simon, her children Andrea and Timmy, her parents Edith, née Mangion, and John, her mother-in-law Marguerite, née Axisa, her siblings and their spouses, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Saturday, June 7, at 9am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere for the repose of her soul will be offered at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at St James Capua Hospital and her carers.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – EDWARD. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle sadly missed and always loved, today the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rosary, Nikki, Phyllis, his nieces and their families.

GATT – Major JOE GATT. Today the 45th anniversary of the passing away of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Fondly remembered with love and prayers Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.