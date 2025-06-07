Obituaries

MICALLEF. It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing, on June 5, of our beloved ALDO, aged 85, after an illness borne with resilience, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and missed by his beloved wife Antoinette (Nanette), née Bezzina, his children Claudia and her husband Patrick Psaila, Colin and his wife Josette Micallef, Liza Padovani and Charmaine Micallef, his much loved grandchildren Jamie and Nicola, Craig and Cristina, Luca, Jade and Gianluca and Maia; his sisters, Josephine and Alfred Cappello, Paulette Zammit, Ethel and Joe Ellul of Australia and Sylvana and Victor. He also leaves to mourn his loss his in-laws Lina and Josie Papagiorcopulo, Georgette Mifsud and Rose Marie Zammit, his many relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, June 9, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, St Venera, in recognition of their unwavering support during his illness, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Malta and the Cardiac Lab, Mater Dei Hospital.

PORTELLI. It is with great sadness that the family announce the peaceful passing of their beloved VANESSA, née Ellul Sullivan, aged 55, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be forever missed by her husband Simon, her children Andrea and Timmy, her parents Edith, née Mangion, and John, her mother-in-law Marguerite, née Axisa, her siblings and their spouses, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, today, Saturday, June 7, at 9am, for the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere for the repose of her soul will be offered at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, St Venera, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at St James Capua Hospital and her carers.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – ELSIE and JOE, on their 61st wedding anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Chris, Carol and Steve.

BORG. In loving memory of ALBERT, a beloved husband and father remembered with love, always in our thoughts and prayers. May, John Joseph and family.

BORG – ALBERT. Loving memories of a dear brother on the 38th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. George, Antoinette and family.

de GRAY. In lovely memory of JOHN LEWIS on the first anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his wife Josephine, his daughters Janet, Patricia and Doreen, his grandchildren Pieter and Annelies, Nick and Sylvie, Giulia and Donovan, Liam and Clara, and Cole, his great-grandchildren Mattis, Oliver, Selien and Ella, his in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, June 8, at 10am and 6pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

MAMO – WILFRED. On the 35th anniversary of his tragic death, lovingly remembered today and always by his children, Andrew, Rachael and Julian and their families.

PACE – WEPPI. On the 33rd anniversary of his death. Remembered with love by Pamela, Elizabeth and George.

In loving memory of CARMELO FALZON (founder of Style Furniture) from Ħamrun, on the second year of his passing away. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measures, by his wife Mary, his daughter Romina and her husband Evan, his sons Joseph and his partner Maria, and Noel, his grandchildren Nicole, Elenia, Aiden and Cara Lourd, his brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. A Mass for his repose will be said today, Saturday, June 7 at 5.30 pm at Marija Reġina parish church, Marsa.

