Obituaries

ATTARD. On June 5, JOSEPH, aged 95, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his children Patrick and his wife Antoinette, Abigail and her husband Pierre Lofaro, his grandchildren Neil and his wife Valentina, Nicole and her husband Kurt, Giulia, his great-grandchildren Thomas, Hannah and Eve, his brothers, his in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 10, at 1.15pm for Qrendi parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank his carer Jenny for all her love and dedication. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of their beloved PIJU, 87, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever missed by his wife Mary, his children Mirabelle and her husband Charles, Antoine and his wife Audrey, Edward and his wife Shirley, grandchildren Leona, Yan, Federica, Kylie and Gregory, his siblings and their spouses, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, June 9, at 2.15pm for Mġarr parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Mġarr cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

Aldo Micallef

MICALLEF. It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing, on June 5, of our beloved ALDO, aged 85, after an illness borne with resilience, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved and missed by his beloved wife Antoinette (Nanette), née Bezzina, his children Claudia and her husband Patrick Psaila, Colin and his wife Josette Micallef, Liza Padovani and Charmaine Micallef, his much-loved grandchildren Jamie and Nicola, Craig and Cristina, Luca, Jade and Gianluca and Maia; his sisters, Josephine and Alfred Cappello, Paulette Zammit, Ethel and Joe Ellul of Australia and Sylvana and Victor. He also leaves to mourn his loss his in-laws Lina and Josie Papagiorcopulo, Georgette Mifsud and Rose Marie Zammit, his many relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, June 9, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, in recognition of their unwavering support during his illness, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Malta and the Cardiac Lab, Mater Dei Hospital.

PACE – IAN ANTHONY, passed away suddenly on June 4. He will be forever loved and sadly missed by his beloved children Hannah, Ben and his partner Dace, his precious grandchildren Shaye, Charlotte, Oscar and a newborn baby granddaughter, his loving partner Mandy and her children Amy and Tasha, his siblings Kristine, Rachel and Adrian, James and Margaret, nephews and nieces, as well as many relatives and friends. Ian was an avid sailor, a horse lover, passionate cook and enjoyed a good beer. He was always more than generous with his help, time and love. No matter what was needed he would drop everything and be there to lend a hand. Rest in peace our dearest Ian. Till we meet again. Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 10, at 10am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. No flowers by request, but donations to RAHM (Rehome a Horse Malta) will be appreciated.

SAID. On June 6, at Mater Dei, FRANS HENRY, MQR, DBA (Tripoli University), widower of Enoe, lately of St Paul’s Bay, but originally of Floriana, aged 90, ex-managing director, Medserv Ltd, popularly known as ‘Uncle Frans’ – Iz-Ziju Frans of the children’s programmes and the Christmas parties for needy children. Among many other honours, recipient of the Worker of the Year Award, Fellow and Council Member of the UK Institute of Petroleum, Affiliate of the American Institute of Petroleum, ex-Honarary Consul for Croatia, a pioneer of radio broadcasting, author and translator. He held a number of senior positions both in Malta and overseas, ex-Senior Civilian Officer in the UK Royal Air force. He received two diplomas from the RAF College in Cranwell. He was promoted to the level of Squadron Leader. On numerous occasions he represented both Malta and Libya in international fora and events. He went to meet the Lord comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved sons Adrian and his wife Juliana, Joseph, Maltese delegate to the Philippines and Thailand, and his wife Tracy, Oliver and his wife Annabel, his grandchildren, especially Isaac and Ava, his Scottish grandchild Alicia and great-grandchildren Luke and Louis, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, June 9, at 8.30am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCERRI. On June 5, at St Vincent de Paul residence, BICE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Vivie, Georgina, widow of Paul Mifsud, Doris, wife of Frankie Vella, her sister-in-law Annie, nephews and nieces, their children, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence on Tuesday, June 10, at 2.45pm, for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at St Margaret cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – Dr JOSEPH AZZOPARDI and MARY. In loving memory of our dear parents on the 32nd and eighth anniversary of their demise. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Cecilia, Lizette, Marie Therese and their families.

BARTOLO. Loving and treasured memories of our beloved DOREEN on the 34th anniversary of her demise.

Happy memories we have of you,

Heavy hearts but a smile too.

You were loving, giving, kind and sweet.

Some day we’ll meet again.

Mum, sons Luke and Matthew, sisters Daphne, Sandra and Sharon.

BUTTIGIEG – DOROTHY, née Andrews. This being the eighth anniversary of her demise, 8.6.2017. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband William, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

de GRAY. In lovely memory of JOHN LEWIS on the first anniversary of his death. Deeply missed by his wife Josephine, his daughters Janet, Patricia and Doreen, his grandchildren Pieter and Annelies, Nick and Sylvie, Giulia and Donovan, Liam and Clara, and Cole, his great-grandchildren Mattis, Oliver, Selien and Ella, his in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said today, Sunday, June 8, at 10am and 6pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – MARY. Valued and vivid memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her daughters Maureen, Cecilia, Graziella, and Sandra, their respective husbands, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives, and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

REFALO. In loving memory of our dear GINO, today the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Anne, Gordon, Ian and Hazel.

SAMMUT – MELINA, née Zammit. In ever loving memory of a dearest mother and grandmother, today being the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed by her daughter Nathalie and grandson Matthew. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – FRANCESCA. In loving memory of our dearest Fran on the fifth anniversary of her passing. Forever loved and greatly missed by mamà and papà, Andrew, nanna Edith, nannu Paul, nannu Albert and Ruth, uncle Keith and Alison, uncle John, uncle Paul and Cora, uncle Karl and Donata, cousins Lana, Ilaria, Ben, Sam, Sofia, Pippa, Giacomo and Emily and many friends. Rest in peace our lovely angel. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at St Michael Foundation, Pembroke, tomorrow, Monday, June 9, at 7pm. May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear; how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.

In loving memory of MARIO DEBATTISTA on the seventh anniversary of his passing on June 9. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Alfrida, his children Angele and husband Melvin, Marica and husband Vince, Neville, Josette and husband Jonathan, nieces and nephews, Matthias, Marie, Francesco, Federica and Mya, brothers and sisters.

In loving memory of our dear ALBERT DEBONO on the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Christ Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Anne, his children Tanya and her husband Mario Caruana and Noel and his wife Romina and his grandchildren Andrea, Maria Pia, Gabriel and Julia Forever in our hearts

In everlasting and fondest memory of a highly cherished sister, aunt and great aunt MARY ANNE DELIA (Annie) 7.7.1927 - 9.6.2024 Deeply missed by her sisters Yvonne Delia and Phyllis Muscat, her in-laws Marianne and Emily, numerous relatives and friends. Kindly remember her in your prayers

To my husband MARIO on his 12th anniversary You left peace in my mind throughout our life I was always after you ready for all your needs. I am also passing on your love every day to our sons and grandchildren. Your wife forever Victoria Mallia

In ever loving memory of MARIO MALLIA on the 12th anniversary of his demise, June 8, 2013. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his dear wife Victoria, his beloved sons Malcolm and wife Ira, granddaughters Mila, Monica, Matthias and wife Savienne, grandchildren Miguel , Mia and Max, his sister Pauline, aunt Norma, uncle Tony, other relatives, friends and colleagues at HSBC Bank.

A HEARTFELT THANK YOU On behalf of our mother, Adelaide Muscat,and our entire family, we would like to express our deepest gratitudeto all those who supported us during the recent passing ofour beloved husband and father, LAWRENCE MUSCAT Thank you to everyone who attended thefuneral on the 21st of April, sent flowers,sympathy cards, letters, messages, and those who offered words of comfort in any way duringthis very difficult time. Your kindness andpresence brought us strength and solace. A special thank you goes out to all our relativesand friends – both those who joined us in personand those who could not be there – as well as tothe colleagues and partners at MamoTVC, Grasswood Entertainments, and his former colleagues. Your support truly touched us. We remain grateful for the love and respect shown to our father. It isa comfort we will always carry in our hearts. His presence is missed every single day – for his wittiness, his humour,and above all, his wisdom. Lawrence had a way of bringing light into every moment, and though he may be gone in body, his spirit and guidance remain deeply woven into our lives.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.