Obituaries

ATTARD. On June 5, JOSEPH, aged 95, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, his children Patrick and his wife Antoinette, Abigail and her husband Pierre Lofaro, his grandchildren Neil and his wife Valentina, Nicole and her husband Kurt, Giulia, his great-grandchildren Thomas, Hannah and Eve, his brothers, his in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, June 10, at 1.15pm for Qrendi parish church, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank his carer Jenny for all her love and dedication. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PACE – IAN ANTHONY, passed away suddenly on June 4. He will be forever loved and sadly missed by his beloved children Hannah, Ben and his partner Dace, his precious grandchildren Shaye, Charlotte, Oscar and a newborn baby granddaughter, his loving partner Mandy and her children Amy and Tasha, his siblings Kristine, Rachel and Adrian, James and Margaret, nephews and nieces, as well as many relatives and friends. Ian was an avid sailor, a horse lover, passionate cook and enjoyed a good beer. He was always more than generous with his help, time and love. No matter what was needed he would drop everything and be there to lend a hand. Rest in peace our dearest Ian. Till we meet again. Mass will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, June 10, at 10am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. No flowers by request, but donations to RAHM (Rehome a Horse Malta) would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BUGEJA – JOSEPH. In loving memory, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his wife Miriam, his son Mark, wife Stephanie and their daughter Emma Marie. Mass will be said today at 6.30pm at St Joseph parish church, Msida.

FELICE – JOSEPH. Treasured memories, especially today the second anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

VELLA – FRANCESCA. In loving memory of our dearest Fran on the fifth anniversary of her passing. Forever loved and greatly missed by mamà and papà, Andrew, nanna Edith, nannu Paul, nannu Albert and Ruth, uncle Keith and Alison, uncle John, uncle Paul and Cora, uncle Karl and Donata, cousins Lana, Ilaria, Ben, Sam, Sofia, Pippa, Giacomo and Emily and many friends. Rest in peace our lovely angel. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at St Michael Foundation, Pembroke, today, Monday, June 9, at 7pm. May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear; how much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.

YVONNE SPITERI - In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the seventh anniversary of her demise. The years go on, but not the ache, A quiet storm I cannot shake. You taught me strength, but never said; That I would need it now instead. You live in all I rise above; My mother, my first and fiercest love. Her sons Mario and Claudio, daughter-in-law Louise, grandson Luca, and granddaughter Lara Yvonne, tenderly remember her presence and the profound impact she had on their lives. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.