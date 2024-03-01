Obituaries

CARUANA. On February 28, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, INES, née Vella, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children John, Vicky, Sandro, Mariuccia, Stephanie and their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her siblings May, Yvonne, Marjorie and Edward, her carer Wilma Dupali, her in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 2, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 8.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On February 27, OLGA, née De Carlo, aged 88, passed away peacefully to eternal life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Lewis, her loving children; Miriam, Alex, Isabelle, Josette and their spouses, her loving grandchildren Rebecca, Lisa, Nicola, their spouses, Filippa and Francesca and her five great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 2, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Always loved and remembered in our hearts. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – Major ALBERT EDWARD ABELA. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather who was called to eternal life 17 years ago. So dearly loved, will always be remembered and so deeply missed. Our prayerful thoughts, his daughters Jocelyne and her husband Willem, Caroline and her husband Andrew, his grandchildren Michael, Nadine, Amanda, Fiona, Lisa and his great-granddaughters Mia and Clara.

AQUILINA – MARY, née Borg, 6.2.1945-1.3.2023. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BALZAN DEMAJO – CLARA. In loving memory of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Forever remembered with much love and affection. Her daughter Jacqui, Ian and family and her son Claude. Masses for her repose will be said at St Gregory’s and St Patrick’s church, Sliema. May she rest in peace.

MANGION. In ever loving memory of our dearest and most beloved MARGUERITE on this 24th year of your passing to eternal life. We miss you more than ever. Stephen, Andrew, Michael, Mark and Martine and your grandchildren Nina, Sebastian, Alexandra, Zoe, Thora, Harvey, Miles, and Georgia.

MANGION. In loving memory of my dear sister MARGUERITE, today the 24th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sadly missed, Joanna and Francis.

XUEREB. In loving memory of our dearest brother MARTIN on the second anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Very sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered with love and affection by Myriam and George, Tony and Pippa, Carmen and Charles and nephews and nieces. May he rest in eternal peace.

XUEREB – MARTIN. On the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Special memories of many happy times spent with our precious grandpa. We miss you so much. Mille, James, Marcus, Michael, Benji, Mae, Alice, Faye and Emma.

To celebrate the life of PAULINE M. BUTTIGIEG, a Remembrance Mass will be held at the Cloistered Monastery of St Ursula, Valletta, on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6.30pm. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. A donation towards the maintenance of the Monastery would be appreciated by the Cloistered Nuns of the Monastery.

In loving memory of JOSEPHINE SPITERI on the fourth anniversary of her demise. We miss you. A little too much, a little too often, And a little bit more every day. Her husband Lewis, her children Randolph and Kerstin and her sister Jane Scicluna. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Friday, March 1, at 6pm at Familja ta’ Nażaret, Ċentru Pastorali, Ta’ Żwejt, San Ġwann. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MARTIN XUEREB - Treasured memories of a most dear and loving husband, father and grandfather, today the second anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. “Your life was a blessing; Your memory a treasure; You are loved beyond words; And missed beyond measure.” So deeply missed and lovingly remembered. May he rest in peace. Karin, Jackie and Kevin, Malcolm and Joanna, Stephanie and Ivor. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 2 at 6.30pm at St. Patrick’s church Sliema.

