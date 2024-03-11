Obituary

SPITERI. On March 9, MARIE née Vella, widow of Lewis, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Antoinette and her husband Edward, Martin and his partner Pauline, Frans and his wife Carol, Rosette and her husband Joe, Joseph and his partner Michèle, Lorraine, Suzanne and Mark, as well as her grandchildren Kurt, Erika and her partner Andrew, and their mother Eileen, Celene, Amy, Nicole and her partner Luke, Scott, Hannah and Joshua. She also leaves to mourn her sister Pauline and her husband Lino, other relatives and friends near and far. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, March 12 at 2pm at St Gregory’s church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be truly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of JOE on the 42nd anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Alice, her husband Pierre Farrugia, granddaughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

ARRIGO – EDGAR. Fond and grateful memories of a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather on his fifth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and sadly missed by his wife Alice, children Anita and Robert, Julia and Mark, Simon and Steffi, Mark and Becky, and his much loved grandchildren Luke, Benji, Emma, Michaela and Amira. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR PULLICINO. In loving memory of our beloved parents ĠUŻÈ and CELINE on the 19th and ninth anniversary of their death. Sadly missed but fondly remembered by their children Victor, Rachel and Louis, in-laws and grandchildren. May they rest in peace.

CRISTINA – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe and Sylvana, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

GRIMA – Dr WILLIAM GRIMA, MD. Wonderful memories of a very dear father and nannu on the 41st anniversary of his death. Mary Ann, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe and their families. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

NICHOLL – TONY. Who departed this life 25 years ago. We hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Sadly missed but never forgotten. The Nicholl family.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of CATHERINE (Kitty), a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 34th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Mona, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred Heart of Jesus, keep her in Your care.

VELLA – ANNA née Zammit. On the 10th anniversary of her leaving this world. Forever in the hearts of her husband Tony and her children Andrew and Nicole. The 6.30pm Mass at Birżebbuġa parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. On the 10th anniversary of her passing into eternal life and into the arms of the Lord. Gone but will never be forgotten. Constantly in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Forever missed by Mummy and Simone, Vikki and Paul, Patty, Roger and Maxine. May our dearest Anna rest in peace.

VELLA – ANNA née Zammit. A precious flower gone from our midst 10 years ago today. Always remembered by her aunts Rosanne, Gloria, Massie and all her cousins. Rest in peace dearest Anna.

