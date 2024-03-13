Obituary

VALLETTA. On March 9, STELLA, aged 90, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sons Pio, Timothy and his wife Carmen, her grandsons Leon, Luke, Adam and granddaughter Carla, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held today, Wednesday, March 13, at Our Saviour parish church, Lija, at 4pm, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In beautiful and unfading memory of our beloved MARIO on the first anniversary of his demise. Always loved and forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife Phyllis, his daughters Angele and Karen, their spouses and respective families, his sister Rosary and in-laws. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, March 13, at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

FLERI – WINNIE. In loving memory, on the 28th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Angela and her husband Stephen.

HILI – BELLA, 13.3.2010. A wonderful person and friend remembered with fond recollections. Never forgotten. Antoinette.

MICELI – HENRY. Wonderful memories of a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, today being the 33rd anniversary of his death. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Miss you so much. Mariella and Tonio, Sandro and Paula, Joanna, Marco and Claudine, Henri and his grandchildren.

URRY. Cherished and unfading memories of KEVIN on the 16th anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love by his wife Carol, his daughters Francesca and Jeremy, Michela and Karl. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

URRY – KEVIN. Unforgettable memories on his 16th anniversary. His brother Joseph and his wife Sina, his sister Marie and her husband Stephen Formosa, nephew and nieces.

VELLA BARDON – LINA. In loving memory of our dear mother, affectionately known as Lali, on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of GREGORY GAUCI on the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed by his wife Maria Anna, his daughters Josanne, Joan and her husband Brian, family and friends. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANTHONY BEZZINA (13.11.1948 - 15.3.2021). Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the third anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Maria, Juliana and her husband Kevin, Ranier and his wife Alexia, grandchildren Lara, Nicholas and Giulia. Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Basilica, Paola on March 16, 2024 at 7.30pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and remember him in their prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PAUL BONNICI (Ex-director Paolo Bonnici Ltd.) in loving and unfading memories of our beloved father today being the 35th anniversary of his demise. He never looked for praises; He was never one to boast; He just went on quietly working; For those he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken; His wants were very few; And most of the time his worries would go unspoken too. He was there… A firm foundation; Through all our storms of life; A sturdy hand to hold to; In times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to; When times were good or bad. One of our greatest blessings; The man that we call Dad. Your loving children Paul, Dorothy, Ray, Katherine and Simone, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The 6.30pm Mass being said today at the Balzan parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. God, grant him eternal rest.

In remembrance of our two beautiful angels CARMEN FENECH ZAHRA (11.11.1961 – 21.3.2001) and LISA MARIA ZAHRA FENECH (2.12.1998 – 19.3.2014). LISA MARIA ZAHRA FENECH who left this world tragically on March 19, 2014, at the age of 15, and her mother CARMEN FENECH ZAHRA who died on March 21, 2001, at the age of 39. Mass in memory will be said on Wednesday, March 20 at 6.30pm at Tal-Karmnu Basilica, Valletta. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Tony, Bella, Nicholas, Natasha, Michelle and the Zahra and Fenech families.

Sistina Art Shop

Best European brands on our shelves. New framing service. Delivery service available. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.