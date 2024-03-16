In Memoriam

COPPINI – VICTOR. On the first anniversary of his passing. Lovingly remembered by his wife Pia, his children Adrienne, Simon and Karen, Stephanie and Michael, his grandchildren, his sister Marian, in-laws, extended family and friends. Greatly missed and constantly in our thoughts. Tomorrow’s 10.30am Mass at St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CRITIEN. In loving memory of dear DORA on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Her family.

CUSCHIERI – GIUSEPPE. On the 30th anniversary of his death. The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away. Lots of love Nancy, Edwina and Alfred, Priscilla and Melchior. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. In loving memory of DORIS, today the 32nd anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

PACE-O’SHEA – ANTHONY GERALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a much loved and sorely missed husband, father and grandfather, on the 14th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his wife Cecilia, daughter Oonagh, her husband Nicholas Forster and his grandchildren, William, Edward and Georgina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Remembering our Angel in Heaven above JULIE APAP A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the 13th anniversary of her demise We thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new, We thought about you yesterday, And days before that too. We think of you in silence, We often speak your name, Now all we have are memories And your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, With which we will never part, God has you in His keeping, We have you in our heart. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Carmel, and her children Chris, Sharon and Kevin, her grandchildren, relatives and friends. Kindly remember her in your prayers A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Sir Temi Zammit Ave, Ta’ Xbiex. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.

