Obituaries

ABELA. On March 11, GEORGE, aged 78, passed away peacefully in the UK, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Patricia Justine, his son Christopher and his wife Nova, his grandson Max, his brother Tony and his wife Adelaide, Alice, widow of his brother Adrian, his nephews and niece, Kevin, Caroline and Andrew, and their respective spouses. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On March 15, VALERIE, aged 67, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday, March 18, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel basilica, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN. Unfading memories of ADELINA, née Bonnici, a dearest and much beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her children Austin, Anna, Paul and Tonio, and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HOLLAND. In loving memory of JOHN on the first anniversary of his passing, March 17, 2023. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, grandchildren Annabel, David and his wife Julia, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ULLO. Lovingly remembering my dear sister MARY who passed away so suddenly on March 18, 2011. Still deeply and sadly missed by Josephine.

VELLA. In loving memory of Mgr CHARLES VELLA, founder of the Cana Movement, on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ĠILJAN AQUILINA on the sixth anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord, March 19, 2018. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family, relatives, colleagues and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Tuesday, March 19 at 8am at Mary Immaculate Mother of the church in Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of MARY AZZOPARDI, née GAUCI on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Always loved and never forgotten by her husband Ignatius Azzopardi.

In loving memory of our dear parents DORIS and PAUL BRIFFA who passed to eternal life on March 21 and 20, 2010 and 2018, respectively, celebrating their 14th and sixth anniversary. Forever in our hearts, their children Diane and John Caruana, Norman and Susan Briffa and Claire and Charles Zahra. Always loved and never forgotten by their grandchildren Abigail, Nathan and Graziella Caruana, Paul and Michela Zahraand their great-grandchildren Clara and Zack Caruana. So many things have happened Since you were called away. So many things to share with you, Had you been left to stay. Everyday in some small way, Memories of you come our way. Though absent, you are ever near, Still missed, loved and always dear. Masses for their repose will be said on March 20 at 6pmat St Paul Shipwrecked parish church, Valletta, and on March 21at 8am at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia. Lord, grant them eternal rest

I, Klaus Anthony Ebejer would like to thank those individuals who attended the funeral of my father JOHN EBEJER who died on March 11, 2024. I appreciate their compassion towards me in this critical moment. I further thank them for the support they showed me. May God bless my father’s soul

In loving memory of JOE FARRUGIA CASSANO of Vittoriosa a very dear husband, father, grandfather Eight years from his demise. Irma, Nadine and Karl, Alastair, Jan and Laura Grief is the price we pay for love

