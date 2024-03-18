Obituary

DE MARCO. On March 15, JANE, aged 78, passed away peacefully at SAMOC Palliative Unit, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Henry, her three sons, Karl and his wife Ruth, Stefan and Andrea, and her two precious grandsons Mattias and Luca. She also leaves numerous relatives and friends mourning her loss. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said on Wednesday, March 20 at San Gwann parish church at 8.30am, followed by burial at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to charitable organisations will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Rest in peace. The family would like to thank the staff of the SAMOC Palliative Unit for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

GATT – Major HENRY LOUIS GATT. On the third anniversary of his death, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his son Anthony, his grandchildren Nicola and Paul, Katryna, Francesca and Pierluigi, Michael and Anastasia, Nicky and Diane and great-grandchildren Justin, Sophie, Elisa, Matt and Ben. May he rest in peace.

MARICH – LENA. Remembering our dearest mother and grandmother with love and gratitude, today being the 30th anniversary of her passing away. In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there. Doreen, Caroline, Louise and their families.

MEILAK – Dr JOSEPH MEILAK,18.3.1980. Time will never dim the precious and beautiful memories of our beloved Joe, a wonderful and most loving husband, father and grandfather. Forever loved and revered. Cettina, Stefan, Lucienne, Erika and grandchildren.

PULIS. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a beloved father and grandfather, today, the 24th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts and prayers of his daughters Yvonne and Josette, his grandchildren Michael, Mark and Daniela and their families. To live on in the hearts of those we love is not to die. Dear Lord, grant him eternal life.

Creditors' meeting

Creditors’ meeting of Caversham Holdings (Malta) Ltd (C 37024) to be held Monday, March 25, 2024, 15:00 CET, at Cali House, 3rd Floor, Vjal ir-Riħan, San Ġwann.

