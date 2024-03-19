In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of ADRIAN, today being the 10th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his wife Anna, his children Alan and Nicola, Alexia and Aldo, Alison and Saviour, his grandchildren and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD. Treasured memories of our beloved brother and brother-in-law, ADRIAN, on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, nephews and niece. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – EDWIDGE, 19.3.2002. A beloved sister forever lovingly remembered. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.

DIMECH – JOSEPHINE. Treasured memories of our dear grandmother on the 61st anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her grandsons John and Francis Zammit Dimech, Anthony Zarb Dimech and his wife Petronela and their daughter.

DISTEFANO – HENRY. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved father on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his daughters, Nadya, Corinne and Michele, together with their respective families.

INSARDÀ. In loving memory of FABIO, today being the seventh anniversary of his demise. Cherished memories of a wonderful husband. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Marie and family.

LANFRANCO – IRMA. Honouring the memory of a truly beloved wife, mother and cherished grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing. Your love was a beacon that still shines brightly in our hearts. You are missed more than words can ever express. Robert, Odette, Roger and all the family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of CHARLES, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered by his wife Ruth, his sons Peter, Ian, Rupert and Marc, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – ANTONIO. In loving memory of our dear father on the 35th anniversary of his death. His children Sandra, Mark, Marian, John and their respective families. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

ZAHRA FENECH. In loving memory of our niece LISA MARIA and her mother CARMEN on the anniversary of their going to meet the risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers Winston, Winston J and Gaby, Trevor and their families.

In loving memory of ANTHONY (Ninu) BARTOLO who passed on to eternal life on March 19, 2010. Your love still travels in all of us and it’s a treasure hidden in our hearts Deeply missed by his wife Maria, children, spouses and grandchildren.

JOHN MIZZI (ex-Director of Mizzi Organisation) 19.3.1994 In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Remembered always and greatly missed by his sons Brian, Ian and his wife Jackie, Chris and their children. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

In Memoriam WILFRED GATT Thank you daddy, nannu, nannu Buz and your beloved Thérèse, for the life you gave us. Your joie de vivre was captivating. We miss you both. Kindly remember them in your thoughts and prayers, today, being our father’s 25th anniversary of his passing. Vivian, Stephen, Lawrence, Elena, Joanna and all our family members.

