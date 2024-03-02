In Memoriam

BORG – WALTER. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved brother on the second anniversary of his passing away. Louise and Joe, nephews and nieces.

DARMENIA GRECH – MARY. Fond memories of a dear aunt on the 21st anniversary of her death. Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families.

WESTACOTT. In loving memory of DAVID on the 19th anniversary of his death. Gone from this world, but never gone from my heart. Love always, Tracey. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of GAETANO ABELA on the sixth anniversary of his demise. You are loved You are missed You are remembered Always in my heart Mary A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, March 2 at 6.30pm at Balluta parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest

To celebrate the life of Pauline M Buttigieg, a Remembrance Mass will be held at the Cloistered Monastery of St Ursula, Valletta, on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 18.30. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. A donation towards the maintenance of the Monastery would be appreciated by the Cloistered Nuns of the Monastery.

DORIETTE GAUCI SCIORTINO In loving memory of a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who met the Risen Lord on February 26, 2017. Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed by her husband Edwin, her daughter Gerardine and her husband Gianrico, her daughter Gabriella and her husband Peter and her grandchildren Luca, Jeremy, Stefan and Antonia. May the Lord grant her eternal rest Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, March 3, at 11.30am,at Ġesù Ħniena Divina Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar.

George Spiteri Paris, his son Nicholas and Alessia would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated and all those who attended the funeral mass, conveyed their condolences, sent flowers, offered donations and sent sympathy cards on the sad loss of our beloved MIRIAM SPITERI PARIS a dear wife, mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord on Friday, February 2, 2024 A heart of gold stopped beating, two shining eyes at rest, God broke our hearts to prove He only takes the best. Please remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest

