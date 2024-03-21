Obituaries

CALAMATTA. On March 20, at Zammit Clapp Residential Home, NATHALIE, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Graziella and her son, Johann, his wife Anna and their children Thea and Lara, as well as her sister, Maria Cordina, her husband Hilary Caruana and their daughter Francesca, her cousins and their families. Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Friday, March 22 at 9am at the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA ST JOHN. On March 19, Helen, née Cutajar, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will forever be loved by Tony, her devoted husband of 60 years, her children Stephen and his wife Sandra, Angele, Maria and her husband Johann Scicluna, and Ruth and her husband Claudio Bondin. Her legacy will also live on in her 12 beloved grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paule Residence, on Saturday, March 23, at 7.45am, for St Francis of Assisi church, Birkirkara, where Mass celebrating her life will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family would like to thank the staff at St Vincent De Paule Residence (JP4) for the care and love they gave her.

MARMARÀ. On March 20, at Balzan Convent, Sr GIOCONDA of the Sisters of Charity, aged 98, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity, her relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, March 21, at the Convent chapel of the Sisters of Charity, 55 Birbal Street, Balzan, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAID. On March 18, ENOE, née Calleja, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Frans (known as uncle Frans), with whom she had been married for 64 years. Also mourning her loss are her children Adrian and his wife Yulie, Joseph and his wife Tracy, Oliver and his wife Annabelle, her many grandchildren, especially Isaac and Ava, her great-grandchildren, her sister Elpides, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, March 21, at 8.45am for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 19, at SAMOC, HELEN, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Paul, her sons Kevin and his wife Berta, Keith and his wife Alison and Karl and his wife Donata, her beloved grandchildren Andrew and his girlfriend Rebecca, Lana, Ilaria, Sofia and Giacomo, her sisters Elise and her husband Joseph Micallef and Antoinette, and her brother Moses Debono and his wife Lydia, her brother-in-law Dr Gino Abela, widower of her sister Cecilia, her brothers-in-law Joseph and his wife Anne, Alfred and his wife Mary and her sister-in-law Rose, widow of Peter Abela, various nephews and nieces as well as other relatives and friends. She now joins her beloved granddaughter Fran, her sisters Cecilia and Connie and her sister-in-law Doris in the arms of the Lord. Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, March 23, at 8.30am at Balzan parish church, followed by a burial at the Divine Mercy Cemetery, Burmarrad. Donations to charitable institutions such as Hospice Malta, Balzan, the Remembering Fran Foundation or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all staff at SAMOC for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

BORG. In ever loving and unfading memories of ELVIRA. Today the 47th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children.

BORG – PAUL. Treasured memories of a dear father on the 59th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, remembered with love and affection by his daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani and his daughter-in-law Maria, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CARUANA COLOMBO – Judge JOSEPH CARUANA COLOMBO. Treasured memories of our beloved father who died on March 21, 1986. Victor and Liana.

COLEIRO. In ever loving memory of my dear mother MARTHA, née Vincenti, on the 67th anniversary of her death. Remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – Dr Anthony H. FARRUGIA. In fond remembrance of a dear father and grandfather, this being the 17th anniversary of his passing into the Divine Hands of Our Saviour. His children Anthony and Mary-Anne, Christian and Francesca, and Nicolette, and his grandchildren Philip, David, Martina, and Julian, Matthew, Alexia and Sarah, Allan, Andrea and Alexander. A prayer is solicited.

LAFERLA. Perit ALBERT LAFERLA. 1898-1942. Fondest memories of our father on the anniversary of his demise. His son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering a dear wife and mother on her birthday. Hector, Karl and Nadine and their children.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering our dear sister on her birthday. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

SANT – MATTHEW JOSEPH. Remembering our dear father with love and gratitude on the 36th anniversary of his demise. May he rest in the embrace of the Lord. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, in-laws and his beloved grandchildren.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.