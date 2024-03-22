Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On March 21, PUBLIUS, widower of Carmela, of Żurrieq, aged 93. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Mary, Jessie, Doris, Catherine, Helen, Rita and Ben; their spouses Francis, Charles, Tonio, Pio, Paul and Alice; his grandchildren Sara, Nicholas, James, Mark, David, Stephen, Maria, Christopher, Theresa, Elizabeth, Bernard, Robert, Christine, Justine, Kim, Gabriel, Raphael and Mireille; his great-grandchildren Lucia, Elena, Charlotte, Jamie, Jack, Emily, Elise, Kyren, Khloe, Valentina and Cara; his nephews and nieces, his wife’s family, and his friends and surviving colleagues at the AFM. We thank God for his life and the life he gave us. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 23, at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, at 3pm, followed by interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD WISMAYER. On March 20, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, FRANÇOIS, aged 48, just six days away from his 49th birthday, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church and surrounded by his family and friends. Deeply mourned by his son David, his parents Gaston and Marie Therese, his brother Claude and his wife Inga together with her son Luca, his loving partner Sharon and her daughter Anja, Caroline, relatives and his many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 23, at 9.30am. Mass to celebrate François’s life will take place at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, at 10am followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at SAMOC Palliative Unit for their dedication and care.

SAVONA. On March 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, aged 93, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Miriam, née Borg, his daughter Marie Therese, his grandchildren Nicholas, Timothy and Jamie, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 23, at the Santa Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, at 9.15am, followed by a family burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to express their immense gratitude for all the love and care shown by all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Central Care Home during this delicate time.

VELLA. On March 19, at SAMOC, HELEN, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Paul, her sons Kevin and his wife Berta, Keith and his wife Alison and Karl and his wife Donata, her beloved grandchildren Andrew and his girlfriend Rebecca, Lana, Ilaria, Sofia and Giacomo, her sisters Elise and her husband Joseph Micallef and Antoinette, and her brother Moses Debono and his wife Lydia, her brother-in-law Dr Gino Abela, widower of her sister Cecilia, her brothers-in-law Joseph and his wife Anne, Alfred and his wife Mary and her sister-in-law Rose, widow of Peter Abela, various nephews and nieces as well as other relatives and friends. She now joins her beloved granddaughter Fran, her sisters Cecilia and Connie and her sister-in-law Doris in the arms of the Lord. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 23, at 8.30am at Balzan parish church, followed by burial at the Divine Mercy cemetery, Burmarrad. Donations to charitable institutions such as Hospice Malta, Balzan, the Remembering Fran Foundation or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all staff at SAMOC for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of LYDIA, née Sacco, widow of Edward, on the first anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her nieces Louis Petre and Madeleine Rossignaud, her sisters-in-law Rosary, Nikki and Phyllis. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Masses for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, March 22, at 9am and at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

D’AGATA. In everlasting memory of our dearest MARCO on the 21st anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughter Rebekah, his sisters Ria and her husband Frank, Didi, his nephews and niece Alex, Nicholas and Martina. The 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema will be said in repose of his soul.

GLANVILLE – CARMELO. In loving memory of a dear father, on the 37th anniversary of his demise. His daughter Carmen and her husband Joe.

SOLER. In loving memory of VICTOR on his second anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Romina and Jean, spouses David and Joyce, grandchildren Stephen and Vicky, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. A Mass for his repose will be celebrated this evening, at 7.15pm, at Ta’ l-Ibraġ parish church.

MARK MOUSU I know you can feel my tears And you don’t want me to cry Yet my heart is broken Because I can’t understand Why someone so precious Had to die Your parents, your son, your sisters, nephews and nieces

