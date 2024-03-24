Obituaries

AGIUS. On March 18, JOSEPH ANTHONY, aged 87, ex-dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Malta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered by his wife Agnes, his children Charmaine and Anton together with Maurice and Candy, his grandchildren Amber, Gabriel, Antonio and Elisabeth, his sisters Mary and Rose and their families in Australia, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 26 at 2pm for the Church of Our Lady of Loreto in Guardamangia (Ursuline Sisters). A mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by burial at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. The family would like to thank all the staff involved in Joseph’s care at Casa Arkati and Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI – VANNA, née Vella, widow of Henry, passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia on March 21 comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her daughters, Corinne, wife of Joe Gerada, Carol and her husband Taner Celik, her adored grand­children Hannah, Nina and Sera and their husbands, together with her four beloved great-grandchildren, her sister Vivien Barnard, her sister-in-law Marian Capitoli and all her nieces and nephews. Funeral mass will be said on Tuesday, March 26 at 2.30pm at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. The family would like to express their immense gratitude for all the love and care shown by all the staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan will be appreciated. We thank God for her life and the life she gave us.

FARRUGIA. On March 22, at Pax et Bonum Care Home, Mosta, SALVINA, known as Vivi, née Fenech, aged 93, peacefully went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Beloved wife of the late Francis and preceded in death by her daughter Marion and granddaughter Annemarie. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Joey and his wife Maria, Marion’s husband, Gordon Silvester, her son Pierre and his partner Jordan, as well as her grandchildren Martha, Frank, Antoine, Jaime, Alex, Ruth, Jasmine and her great-grandchildren. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, March 25, at 2pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the nuns, carers and staff at Pax et Bonum for their dedicated care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PARNIS. On March 23, LORENZA, widow of Costantino, aged 89, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, at RoseVille Home. She will always be loved and cherished by her son Lawrence and his wife Lisa, her grandaughter Thea, Phyllis and her husband John Coleiro, nephews and nieces and their families, as well as other relatives and friends. Her funeral mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, March 25 at Fleur De Lys Parish Church at 8.30am, followed by burial at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, Paola.The family would like to thank all staff at Rose Ville residence home for their care and dedication. Lord grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT AGUIRRE GONZALEZ. During the early hours on March 19, FRANCESCO, aged 33, gracefully passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is mourned by his wife Brenda and their son Jose, his parents Emanuel and Antoinette, his mother-in-law Estela, widow of Jose, his in-laws and their respective families, relatives and friends. Francesco’s funeral was held at the Ħniena Divina church, Naxxar, followed by interment in the family grave at Żurrieq cemetery. The Zammit family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended the funeral and showed their sympathy during this difficult time. May Francesco rest in eternal peace. Francesco’s memory will forever be cherished by his loving family and all those whose lives he touched. The family would also like to extend their thanks to everyone who has offered their support and condolences.

On March 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARLENE VELLA, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and fondly remembered by her children Simon Peter and his wife Maggie, Christopher and his wife Rita, and Stephania, her grandchildren Kyle, Jean Claude, Kelsey, Andre, Janice and Keona Marie, her great-grandchildren, her sisters, her in-laws, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 25 at 1pm for St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery, Paola. The family would like to thank all the staff at SAMOC and Ghigo’s residential home, Għaxaq. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT – FRANK. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 43rd anniversary of his passing to meet with the dear Lord. Fondly remembered by his daughters Stephanie and Josianne and in-laws. May he forever rest together with our dear mother Mary in the peace of Jesus Christ.

CARABOTT – MAVIS. Treasured memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the 30th anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered and so sadly missed by her husband Mario, children Audrey and Silvain, Stephanie and Brian and her grandchildren Ileana, Francesca, Kieran and Amber. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

DINGLI. In loving memory of Dr FRANCIS DINGLI, MD, March 22 being the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. In loving memory of MARGARET, March 27 being the fourth anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her family. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEONE GANADO – HUGH. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 18 years ago. He lives forever in the hearts of his children, Albert, Godfrey, Joseph, David, Philip and Miriam, and his in-laws. Lord, may he rest in Your eternal kingdom.

MERCIECA. In loving memory of our dear parents, ALBERT and OLGA, whose anniversaries fall on March 24 and 25. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. Kindly remember them in your prayers. Marguerite and Franca and their families.

PORTELLI – JULIET. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her demise. Loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughter, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. In loving memory of JOSEPH. E. a dear husband father and grandfather on the 19th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his wife Lucienne née Pecorella, his sons Kristian and Abigail, Jonathan and Christienne, grandchildren Jodie, Giulia and Khloè, families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – JOHN (Tal-Mundlos). Remembering him on the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Andrew and Sharon, Maria and Keith and grandchildren Angela, Elena, Jenny and James. May he rest in peace.

VELLA. In loving memory of JOHN, being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Carmelina, Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

EDWARD PACE - 25.3.2017. In loving memory, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Doris, née Gatt, his children Henriette, Patricia and her husband Andre’, Neville and his wife Myra, his grandsons and great-granddaughters, relatives and friends. Those we love do not go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARIA MUSCAT - Loving beautiful memories of a dear wife and a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Our lives are richer because you gave us endless love, fun, laughter, passion, compassion, beauty, appreciation, help, determination, courage, loyalty, wisdom, knowledge, faith, prayer, support, excitement and treasured memories that live on in our hearts with a warm vision of your endearing smile. We miss you terribly but are eternally thankful for all your love and all you did for us. Your beautiful memory will always live on in us and in all we do. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Ben Muscat Snr, Lara and Gordon, Jake, Kane and Kate, Ben, Nadine, Mia and Sienna, all relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved caring father, on the second anniversary of his demise JOSEPH A. GATT who went to meet the Risen Lord on 25th March 2022 reunited with our dear departed mother LUCIA GATT née GENUIS who passed away on 9th February 2002. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Alexander, Patrick, William, Antoine and their respective families. Most beautiful parents, you will always be in our hearts. Mass for the repose of their souls will be said on Monday, 25th March at 5.30pm at the Sanctuary of St Paul’s Shipwreck, Kappella tal-Ħġejjeġ, St Paul’s Bay (near Gillieru).

JOSEPH ZAMMIT (26.11.1931 – 23.3.2023). Loving and cherished memories of a special father on the first anniversary of his departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Noel, Jennifer, Marco, Catherine, Angele, Michelle and Peter, grandchildren, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

Come to Me - God saw you were getting tired; And a cure was not to be; So He put His arms around you; And whispered, “Żaren Come to Me.” With tearful eyes we watched you; And saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly; We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating; Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us; He only takes the best. The first anniversary Mass for the repose of the soul of NAZZARENO VELLA (founder of Halmann) will be held on March 27 at 6.30pm at Mġarr parish church The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam – FRANCIS (1924-1988) and THERESA ATTARD (1926-2001). You may be gone, 36 years and 23 years respectively, But you are not forgotten. Your values are still treasured. In loving memory of our parents, Francis and Theresa Attard. Joseph, Marvic, George, Rose and David, spouses and grandchildren Gert, Petra, Francesca and Gaby.

