Birth

CALLAGHAN-PACE. Siew-Veena Sahi and Patrick Callaghan-Pace are delighted to announce the birth of their son – KIAAN, on March 21, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Obituary

PORTELLI – COLIN, passed away peacefully at his home in Lagny Sur Marne, France, on March 26. We all remember his wit and charm, his gentle ways and loving kindness. We wish to thank all those family members and friends who were always there to support him in the good and in the difficult times. We all have a number of breaths to take, and Colin has breathed his last. Let us remember him through all the beautiful memories he has left us with and which will remain with us forever. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – EDGAR. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children, Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

FARRUGIA. Remembering dear uncle EDGAR on his anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

LAFERLA. In ever loving memory of our best friend VIKKI, today the fourth anniversary of her calling to eternal life. So dearly missed. May she rest in peace. Margaret and Edna.

MICALLEF – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother especially today on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her daughters Grace and Iliana, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

MIZZI – MABEL. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, tomorrow the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons Mario, Guido, Joe and Henri and their families.

MUSÙ – ANTHONY, 25.10.1918-28.3.1977. In memory of a dear and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the anniversary of his sudden passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his sons Antoine, Charles, and David, grandsons Benild, Mel, Christopher, Luke, Anthony, Simon, Robert, James, Francesco and Giuseppe, and their families. Continue to rest in His eternal peace together with our mum Nancy who joined you on 18.6.2003.

ROSSO – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a dear father, today being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Alida, husband Edward, their children and grandchildren.

SPITERI STAINES. In loving memory of VINCENT, today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his widow Marilyn, children Patrick and his wife Janet, Joanna and her husband Mark, grandchildren James, Michael and Julia. Rest in peace.

VASSALLO – JOSEPH PAUL (JP). In loving memory of our beloved and exemplary father on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine, Francis and all their families.

