Obituary

DEBONO – DANIEL. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away on March 2 of a dear father to Fabien, Jean Paul and his fiancée Judith, his loving partner Angela Mizzi, her children and grandchildren, his brother Malcolm and his wife Margaret, his sisters Rose and her husband Domenic Pool, Antoinette and her husband John Attard Kingswell, his sisters-in-law, Irene, Apollonia, Anna and Pat, and his many nephews and nieces, the Mizzi and Camilleri families, relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at the Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ, at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the palliative care team at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Hospice Malta and all those who showed us great support during these difficult times. The family would appreciate donations to Hospice Malta.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – MARY, née Borg, 6.2.1945-1.3.2023. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her family. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPH M., a devoted father and grandfather, on the 45th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAPTUR. In ever loving and everlasting memory of our dear MAURICE who departed from this life six years ago. We hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Sadly missed but forever cherished. His wife Thelma, children Shirley and Malcolm, Nick and Fi, grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Thomas and Emilia and great-grandchildren Isabella, Nathan, Samantha, Olivia, Adam and Remy. Also his dear niece Grace and her family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – Perit MICHAEL ELLUL, BE&A (Hons.), Dip. Arch (Rome), F.R.Hist.S. (London), MQR, A&CE. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Pauline, his children Mario, Paul, Marisa and Sandra and their respective families. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAHONEY – JOSEPHINE, née Spiteri. In loving memory, on the first anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her loving husband Charles, her daughters Moira Attard and Fiona Ellul, their husbands Joseph and Marco, her grandchildren Claire, Matthew and Daniela, her extended family and friends. A year has passed, yet the memory of your love and warmth remains vivid in our hearts, dear mum. On this first anniversary of your passing, we honour your spirit and cherish the moments we shared. You are deeply missed.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of ANNA on the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her son, siblings and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Treasured memories of our dearest cousin JULIAN, today the 19th anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our dear friend JULIAN, today being the 19th anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed but never forgotten. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alan, Julian, Ian and Steve.

In loving memory of JOSEPH CAMILLERI a beloved father to Fiona, Jeremy James and Wayne Clark on this the third year of his passing Forever in our hearts and dreams

In loving memory of GODWIN CAUCHI on the ninth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his wife Lina, his children Erika and Stephen Gauci, Christian, Raphael and grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 12.15pm at St Julians parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest

DORIETTE GAUCI SCIORTINO In loving memory of a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who met the Risen Lord on February 26, 2017. Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed by her husband Edwin, her daughter Gerardine and her husband Gianrico, her daughter Gabriella and her husband Peter and her grandchildren Luca, Jeremy, Stefan and Antonia. May the Lord grant her eternal rest Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, March 3,at 11.30am, at Ġesù Ħniena Divina Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar.

Mark, David, Marthese and Denise and their families would like to thank Fr Stefan Attard and Fr Godwin Preca who celebrated Mass, all relatives and friends who attended Mass, sent flowers, condolences or in any way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother BARBARA SCHEMBRI WISMAYER who was called to eternal life on February 6, 2024. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Wednesday, March 6th at 9am at St Patrick’s church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In Memoriam JULIAN P. ZAMMIT who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 3, 2005 Always thoughtful and kind. What wonderful memories you left behind. His wife Maria, daughter Julia, his mother Maria, brother Gerald and his wife Caroline, nephew Matthew and his wife Lyn and niece Amanda and her husband Jonathan. Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.