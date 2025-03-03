In Memoriam

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPH M., a devoted father and grandfather, on the 46th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of ANNA on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her son, siblings and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Treasured memories of our dearest cousin JULIAN, today the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our dear friend JULIAN, today being the 20th anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed but never forgotten. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alan, Julian, Ian and Steve.

In loving memory of JULIAN P. ZAMMIT who went to meet the risen Lord on 3rd March 2005. Always thoughtful and kind. What wonderful memories you left behind. His wife Maria, daughter Julia, his mother Maria, brother Gerald and his wife Caroline, nephew Matthew and his wife Lyn and niece Amanda and her husband Jonathan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.