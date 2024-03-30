Obituaries

AQUILINA. On March 28, SAVIOUR (known as Silvio), of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family. He will always be loved and cherished by his daughters Simone and her husband Albert Camilleri, Juanita and her husband Walter Busuttil, and his grandchildren Edward and his fiancée Emily, Andrea, Daniela, Kristina, Julia and Sophie, his siblings and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, April 1, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. A mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9.30am, followed by burial at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Dar Bjorn ALS Malta. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the healthcare professionals involved in his care at Mater Dei Hospital.

AXISA. On March 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, GRACIE, aged 84, peacefully went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Gino, widower of Helen, Pawlinu and his wife Doris, Manwela, widow of her brother Toninu, Censina, widow of her brother Guzeppi, nephews and nieces of her late sister Carmela, other nephews and nieces, their families and friends. Mass præsente cadavare will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, at the Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to the Pontifical Foundation Aid to the Church in Need at 35/3, Mdina Road, Attard, ATD9038 (V/O2227) will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the dedicated staff of MIU4 at Mater Dei Hospital.

BRINCAT. On March 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA VINCENZA (know as Ċensina), of Msida, widow of Emanuel, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Andrew and his wife Maria, Joseph and his wife Claudia, grandchildren Nicole and her husband Tabora, Bernard Charles and his partner Rachel, Mark and his wife Rebecca, great-grandson Lamin, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, April 1, at 7.30am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Gudja cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JONES. On March 27, YVONNE, of Floriana, residing in Swieqi, aged 75, who went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed by her beloved husband Joseph, her daughter Claudine and her husband Paul, her granddaughter Emily, her sister Marisa and her husband Simon, her brother Charles and his wife Maryanne, her brother-in-law John, husband of her late sister Doris, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, April 1, at 8.45am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEWKOWICZ. On March 26, TONY, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed by Moira Delia, Dr Ruth Scott, Victoria Seguna, Mrs Charlotte Zammit, relatives and friends. A mass præsente cadavere will be said on Monday, April 1, at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – ELSIE. In loving memory, on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Chris, Carol and Stephen.

KELLY. In loving memory of EMILY a beloved wife and mother, today being the second anniversary of her demise. Still deeply missed and never forgotten by her husband Ronald, son Andrew, partner Silvana, Matthew and husband Darren.

SAMMUT – LOLA. So loving, so loved. With fondest memories. Cikki, Austin and Rita, Julian and Karen.

SAMMUT – LOLA. Remembering the happy times we had with Granny. In loving memory, Paula, Giorgio, Andrea, Beppe, Nikol, Marija, Rafel and Giulio.

SAMMUT – LOLA (2012). Beautiful memories of our mummy and granny who loved us so much. May she rest in peace. Cikki and Paula.

