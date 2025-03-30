Golden Wedding

JOHN ZAMMIT and MARISA VELLA

The marriage between JOHN and MARISA took place on Easter Sunday, March 30, 1975. Nuptial Mass was celebrated at the Capuchins church, Floriana, followed by a reception at The Palms, St Julian’s. Congratulations on your 50th wedding anniversary from your children, John, Nicky and Roberta, Steve and Becky, Kristina and Goitom and your grandchildren, Thomas, Sophie and Jeremy, Julian and Michael, Hannah, Daniel and Lucas. God bless you.

Obituaries

BORG. THOMAS (Tommy), former bus owner, passed away peacefully on March 28 at the age of 83, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He is deeply mourned by his beloved wife of nearly 61 years, Josephine, his daughter Pauline and her husband Saviour, his daughter Marisa and her partner Josef, his grandchildren Matthew, Pamela, Thomas, Laura, William and Sarah, along with their spouses and partners, as well as his great-grandchildren Matthias, Martina, Tommy, and Paolo. A funeral mass praesente cadavere will be held at Mellieħa parish church tomorrow, Monday, March 31, at 3.30pm. Donations to Id Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG OLIVIER. On March 26, ANTON, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Althea, his sons Mario and his wife Monique, Anton and his wife Cheryl, his granddaughters Kristina, Francesca and Carla, his brothers Paul and his wife Marie, Fr Oliver, SJ, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 31, at 9.15am, for Attard parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DARMANIN. On March 28, GODWIN, aged 61, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Joanna, née Abela, his daughters Sara and Martina and his son Andrew and his partner Ella, his father Joe and siblings Antoinette and Victoria, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives, friends and colleagues. Mass in celebration of his life will be said tomorrow, Monday, March 31, at 9am, at L-Ibraġ parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in Godwin’s memory to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GANGI. On March 26, at St James Hospital, Sliema, MARIE LOUISE, née Forster, aged 91, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her relatives in Australia, her beloved goddaughter Emma Evans, her close friends in Malta who were always by her side, Elizabeth Lochhead, Josephine Austen, Eli Fenech and numerous other friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, April 10, at 2pm, at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Valletta, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Santa Venera, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On March 23, in Auckland, New Zealand, MARLEN, née Borg, widow of Paul, aged 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She leaves to mourn her immense loss her beloved children Paul and Fiona, Marcelle and John, Sandra and Craig, and her precious grandchildren Polly, Matthew, Mitchell and Tyler, together with her sisters in Malta: Nancy Gulia, Marcelle Busuttil, Elspeth Muscat, Maris Zammit and her brother Robert M. Borg. Her funeral Mass followed by burial took place on March 28 in Auckland. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in Malta on Thursday, April 3, at 5pm at Tal- Ibraġ parish church of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, Mother of the Church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated, as will also donations to Puttinu Cares, in her memory. She will be so sadly missed, and forever in our hearts. May she rest in peace and the Good Lord keep her in His loving care.

Requiem Mass

Being the first anniversary of the passing away of ANNA CAUCHI, Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Thursday, April 3, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of ANTHONY who was called to the Father’s House on April 2, 1980. Fondly remembered by his son Joe and his daughter Myriam, and his beloved grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – PHILIPPA. On the anniversary of the passing of our dearest and precious mother. Lovingly remembered by her sons George and Godwin and their respective families.

KELLY. In loving memory of EMILY, 23.10.’53-30.3.’22. It has been three years since you left us. Loved and deeply missed by your husband Ronald, your son Andrew and his partner Silvana, your son Matthew. Forever in our hearts Emily.

MERCIECA. In loving memory of our parents ALBERT and OLGA, née Pace, on the respective anniversaries of their death, March 24 and 25. So dearly loved, so sadly missed by Marguerite and Franca and their families.

PRECA – GEORGE. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 38th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered and always in our thoughts and prayers, his children, George, Angela, Ann and their families.

SAMMUT – LOLA. So loving, so loved. With fondest memories. Cikki, Austin and Rita, Julian and Karen.

SAMMUT – LOLA. Remembering the happy times we had with granny. In loving memory, Paula, Giorgio, Andrea, Beppe, Nikol, Marija, Rafel and Giulio.

VELLA. In loving memory of our parents ISAAC and MARIA on the anniversary of their demise. Fondly remembered by their children Edith, and Cecilia and her husband Vincent, and their beloved grandchildren Mark, Roanna, Claire and Daniel and their spouses. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

VUKOVIĆ – DRAGO. Remembering our dearest father with much love and respect on the anniversary of his demise. Always in the hearts of his daughters Maritsa and Jana and all the family.

In loving memory of SAVIOUR AQUILINA March 28 being the anniversary of his demise Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by his children Juanita and her husband Walter, Simone and her husband Albert and his grandchildren. A loving father and grandfather, tender and kind, what a beautiful memory you left behind. May he rest in eternal peace

In loving memory of LOUIS BIANCHI who was called to his Creator and Heavenly Father on the 26th February 2025. Veronica and Ramon Vanessa and Matthew and Stephanie express their sincere gratitude for your solidarity, prayers and kind expression of love and sympathy during this time of grief following the demise of a dear brother and uncle. May the good Lord grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of MYRIAM FRENDO On the first anniversary of the passing of our beloved mother Myriam, who departed this life on April 3rd, 2024, we remember her with deep love and gratitude. Various Masses for the repose of her soul will be celebrated in Augustinian Sisters’ communities across Malta and Gozo. Forever in our hearts, May she rest in eternal peace Family Frendo

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.