Birth

CALLAGHAN-PACE. Siew-Veena Sahi and Patrick Callaghan-Pace are delighted to announce the birth of their son – KIAAN, on March 21, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Obituaries

ABELA. On March 11, GEORGE, age 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully in the UK. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Patricia Justine, his son Christopher and his wife Nova, his grandson Max, his brother Tony and his wife Adelaide, Alice, wife of his late brother Adrian, his nephews and niece, Kevin, Caroline and Andrew, and their respective spouses. The funeral was held in the UK. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 4pm at Ibraġġ parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends is greatly appreciated.

APAP. On March 25, JOSEPH, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his daughter Daniela and her husband John Cassola, his beloved granddaughter Sarah, his brothers and sisters Marlene and Joe Mizzi, Charles and Maria, Arthur and Elsie, Rose widow of Philip Sciberras, his in-laws Abraham and Carmen Borg, Rina and Alfred Zammit McKeon, Michelle and Tony Galea, Daniel and Frances Borg, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, at 1.45pm, for Naxxar parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AQUILINA. On March 28, SAVIOUR (known as Silvio), of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family. He will always be loved and cherished by his daughters Simone and her husband Albert Camilleri, Juanita and her husband Walter Busuttil, and his grandchildren Edward and his fiancée Emily, Andrea, Daniela, Kristina, Julia and Sophie, his siblings and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 1, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9.30am, followed by burial at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Dar Bjorn ALS Malta. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the healthcare professionals involved in his care at Mater Dei Hospital.

BRINCAT. On March 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA VINCENZA (know as Censina), of Msida, widow of Emanuel, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Andrew and his wife Maria, Joseph and his wife Claudia, grandchildren Nicole and her husband Tabora, Bernard Charles and his partner Rachel, Mark and his wife Rebecca, great-grandson Lamin, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 1, at 7.30am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Gudja cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FAVA. On March 26, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, GIUSEPPE, widower of Helga, of Gżira, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Mark and his wife Joyce, Nathalie widow of his son Steve, grandchildren Stefan and his partner Samantha, Alison and her husband Danny, Fabienne, Adam and his wife Karen, Dominique, his great-grandchildren Sam, Ella, Eve, Ana, Sara, his brother Oscar, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Monday, April 1, at 9.15am, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JONES. On March 27, YVONNE, of Floriana, residing in Swieqi, aged 75, who went to meet the risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed by her beloved husband Joseph, her daughter Claudine and her husband Paul, her granddaughter Emily, her sister Marisa and her husband Simon, her brother Charles and his wife Maryanne, her brother-in-law John husband of her late sister Doris, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, April 1, at 8.45am, for St Publuis parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

John Micallef

MICALLEF. On March 27, JOHN BAPTIST, of Luqa, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Mario, Fr Martin and Joanne and her husband Dr Joe Mizzi, his grandchildren Karl Andrew, Roberta, John, Elizabeth and Marì, his brother Anthony, his in-laws Veneranda and Gaetano Bugeja, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, April 2, at 2pm at St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI – COLIN, passed away peacefully at his home in Lagny Sur Marne, France, on March 26. We all remember his wit and charm, his gentle ways and loving kindness. We wish to thank all those family members and friends who were always there to support him in the good and in the difficult times. We all have a number of breaths to take, and Colin has breathed his last. Let us remember him through all the beautiful memories he has left us with and which will remain with us forever. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of ANTHONY who was called to the Father’s House on April 2, 1980. Fondly remembered by his son Joe and his daughter Myriam, and his beloved grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARDONA – ANTHONY. Loving and cherished memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather, tomorrow being the 31st anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and still deeply missed by his children Mary Ann Cassar and Margaret Parascandolo and his grandchildren Alex, son of the late Victor Cardona; Rachel, Gabrielle and Ben; Andrea and Daniel; together with their families. May God grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – PHILIPPA. Fondest memories of our treasured and loving mother on the anniversary of her passing. Forever in our hearts George, Godwin and their respective families.

ELLUL SULLIVAN – WALTER, 31.3.1924-31.3.2024. Watty would have been 100 years old today. We miss your sense of humour, your shoulder to cry on, your wisdom and your compassion. Thank you for helping us to navigate what life throws at us. Happy birthday dear dad. Always in our hearts. Chris and Melba.

GAMBIN. Treasured memories of Notary Dr MAURICE A. GAMBIN, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, especially on the 12th anniversary of his death. Always missed and lovingly remembered by his children John, Louisa, Mariella, Gaby, Colin, Michelle, their spouses and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAGRO – MICHAEL. Loving memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons, daughters and their families.

MICALLEF – Major ALDO H. MICALLEF (ED). Treasured memories of a caring and devoted father and nannu on the seventh anniversary of him being called to Our Lord. Lovingly remembered by Rachelle and Martin, Emma and Roman, James and Stephanie and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

PRECA. Treasured memories of our dear father GEORGE on the 37th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly and always remembered in our thoughts and prayers, his children, George, Angela, Ann and their families.

VELLA – Dr LOUIS VELLA, LL.D. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Marisa, his son Simon, his daughter-in-law Graziella and his grandchildren Gregory, Ana and Daniel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VUKOVIĆ – DRAGO. Treasured and loving memories of our dearest father on the anniversary of his passing. Forever in our hearts, your daughters Maritsa, Jana and all your family.

In loving memory of KATHRYN FORMOSA today being her 16th anniversary. Deeply missed by her husband Stephen, her children Greta and Eric, Michael, Emma, and her sisters Sylvana, Mariella and her husband Wilfred and Diana, in-laws, relatives and many friends. Please remember her in your prayers. May she rest in peace

MAY THAKE, née GLANVILLE a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Henry, her son Conrad and his wife Anne Marie, her daughter Muriel, her son Joseph and his wife Veronica, her grandchildren Maria, Edward, Harriet, Andrew, Julia, other relatives and close friends. Those we love do not go away, They walk beside us everyday, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.

